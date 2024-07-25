Football season is arriving soon, so we might as well get some ramblings out of the way before we kick into full gear. Off we go!

This will be my fourth camp since joining this site, and the sheer amount of talent is finally getting to the point where you can see SEC-level play on the practice field. Hugh Freeze and the Tigers aren't there yet, but this is a pivotal season in which Auburn must show progress on the field. We've discussed this on The Rundown earlier this week, but a winning season is necessary for the momentum Freeze and his staff have built to keep going.

We are exactly one week away from the start of fall camp for the 2024 Auburn football team, and as usual, some questions will need to be answered during the next month leading up to the season opener against Alabama A&M on August 31.

- My underlying storyline for Auburn's fall camp is whether Camden Brown can continue to step up or if he gets lost in the pack considering the upgrade at the position. It's a critical camp for him and his future.

- Will this year's Big Cat Weekend exceed last year's? No matter, this weekend finally means something again.

- Say what you want about Payton Thorne, but he was a great representative for Auburn at media days last week. So were Eugene Asante and Keldric Faulk. The coaching staff did well picking those three men.

- This week, while appearing on a radio station in Norman, Okla., I was asked how Auburn fans feel about Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC. My answer was that it is a mixed bag because fans are losing the regionality and traditional rivalries that made this conference great a long time ago while also being excited to have two top programs join and look forward to visiting both places. I didn't give my opinion of I wish they weren't joining.

- How many Cal fans do you expect for the game this year? A buddy of mine is catering an alumni tent for 1,500 or so, but I expect not much more than that. It's a long trip, and they have a lot of long trips now that they're in the ACC. That travel schedule is bananas.

