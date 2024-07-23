Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones, Henry Patton, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene in the Rane Room to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers on our views of the football team's strengths and weaknesses heading into the 2024 season.

What's interesting is that we had five panelists and four different answers on weaknesses. Could that be a good thing?

We also break down the pressure on Hugh Freeze. He's definitely not on the hot seat, but a poor season this fall could put him on a hot seat. It's time for substantive progress on the field. Let's be real about it.

Caleb then breaks down seven key Big Cat Weekend attendees and considers which schools they are likely to choose. Many of them, Caleb and B-Matt feel, will end up playing for the Auburn Tigers. This is good news.

The show ends with a 55-gallon drum full of salutations and shoutouts for the most outstanding members (this week) from The Bunker community. Great folks and a great community!

The show is presented by VooDoo Wing Company with locations in Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Florence, Charlotte and Las Vegas. Check them out IN PERSON for delicious chicken or on the web at www.voodoowingco.com.