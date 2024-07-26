Auburn’s roster got a big boost with the addition of nine transfers from the portal and a highly-rated signing class that remains intact just six days before the MLB signing deadline.

AUBURN | After a tough spring on the field, Butch Thompson and his staff knew they had to have a strong offseason.

“We feel great about this summer,” said Thompson. “We wound up getting to a top 10 class in the portal. That’s a very competitive space that we weren’t close to last year. We recommitted and stepped back up to the plate in resources and everything. I think that’s huge.

“We had a top 10 class already before the portal, all the way up to No. 4 and 5, and it looks like we’ve got every one of those guys coming to school.”

The Tigers’ portal class included four pitchers, two infielders, an outfielder and two utility players to provide an immediate impact in 2025.

The signing class -- all but one signed last November -- is heavy on high school pitching and was ranked No. 4 nationally by Perfect Game.

“I think it has implications on our program for the next few years,” said Thompson. “We all want everything right now, but I think these young arms that have decided to come to school and these exciting position players, it helps us for the years to come.

“That’s what’s powerful about this. The portal class did some immediate stuff and some of these young guys are going to be talented enough to help us now. But it really helps sets us up for three to four years to come.”

Only three of Auburn’s signees were drafted. Outfielder D’Marion ‘Bub’ Terrell, AU’s lone spring signee, went to the Toronto Blue Jays and pitcher Connor Gatwood to the Los Angeles Angels in the 19th round, and catcher Chase Fralick to the San Diego Padres in the 20th round.

“We had three guys drafted very late but it looks like we’re going to potentially get all three of those to campus,” said Thompson. “That hasn’t happened in my two-plus decades in this league where you held an entire recruiting class together like this. I’m just tickled to death.”

The deadline for drafted players to sign is Aug. 1.