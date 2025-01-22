Spring depth chart: Offense

Below, is a look at a potential depth chart on offense with AU's returning players and the additions from the '25 class and portal.

QUARTERBACK

1. Jackson Arnold, Jr. (6-1, 210) -OR-

1. Deuce Knight, TFr. (6-4, 210) -OR-

1. Tanner Bailey, Jr. (6-1, 215) -OR-

1. Ashton Daniels, Sr. (6-2, 215) **Summer enrollee

It'll be an entirely new quarterback room in 2025 with the signing of Knight in the '25 class and the additions of Arnold and Daniels from the portal. Bailey, who was a student at AU after two years at South Carolina, was an important addition too. Arnold is the presumptive starter but he'll have to earn it.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Damari Alston, Sr. (5-9, 209)

2. Jeremiah Cobb, Jr. (5-11, 196) -OR-

2. Durell Robinson, So. (6-1, 200) -OR-

2. Alvin Henderson, TFr. (5-10, 200)

The addition of Robinson from the portal really fills out the depth chart and it should be quite a competition to replace Jarquez Hunter, AU's fourth all-time leading rusher. Alston and Cobb have certainly paid their dues as long-time backups, and Henderson joins the program as ASHAA's all-time leading rusher. Reliable walk-on Justin Jones is also back for his senior season. There's quality depth at RB and it should be a great competition this spring.

WIDE RECEIVER

1. Cam Coleman, So. (6-3, 197)

2. Horatio Fields, Sr. (6-3, 205)

3. Duke Smith, TFr. (6-2, 190) **Summer enrollee

SLOT RECEIVER

1. Malcolm Simmons, So. (6-0, 179)

2. Bryce Cain, RFr. (5-10, 150)

WIDE RECEIVER

1. Eric Singleton, Jr. (5-11, 190) -OR-

1. Perry Thompson, So. (6-3, 222)

3. Sam Turner, TFr. (6-2, 195)

4. Erick Smith, TFr. (6-6, 190) **Summer enrollee

Singleton can play outside or slot and projects as a starter or a key part of the rotation. He was ranked by Rivals as the nation's No. 2 overall transfer. Coleman and Simmons had standout freshman seasons and Thompson and/or Cain could certainly step up in year two. The addition of Singleton and Fields from the portal takes the pressure off AU's three freshmen to contribute right away.

TIGHT END

1. Brandon Frazier, Sr. (6-7, 262)

2. Rico Walker, So. (6-2, 246) -OR-

2. Preston Howard, Jr. (6-4, 231)

4. Hollis Davidson, TFr. (6-5, 230) -OR-

4. Ryan Ghea, TFr. (6-6, 240)

Frazier returning for a sixth year gives AU a key veteran back. AU now has two Maryland transfer tight ends in Walker, who joined the team last year, and Howard, who joined in January. Both will have a chance to step up and compete for a starting position or a part in the rotation. AU's depth should allow the two freshmen to develop at their own pace.

LEFT TACKLE

1. Xavier Chaplin, Jr. (6-7, 320)

2. Tyler Johnson, So. (6-6, 320)

3. Broderick Shull, TFr. (6-6, 310)

LEFT GUARD

1. Dillon Wade, Sr. (6-3, 303)

2. Bradyn Joiner, So. (6-2, 328)

3. Dylan Senda, So. (6-5, 318)

4. Tai Buster, TFr. (6-4, 290)

CENTER

1. Connor Lew, Jr. (6-3, 302)

2. Tate Johnson, Sr. (6-4, 281)

3. Kail Ellis, TFr. (6-5, 300) **Summer enrollee

RIGHT GUARD

1. Jeremiah Wright, Sr. (6-5, 333)

2. DeAndre Carter, RFr. (6-5, 345)

3. Clay Wedin, So. (6-5, 286)

4. Jacobe Ward, TFr. (6-4, 330) **Summer enrollee

RIGHT TACKLE

1. Mason Murphy, Sr. (6-5, 315) -OR-

1. Izavion Miller, Sr. (6-5, 318)

3. Seth Wilfred, So. (6-5, 329)

4. Favour Edwin, RFr. (6-6, 301)

That's 18 scholarship offensive linemen with 16 scheduled to participate in spring drills, which is a lot. The additions of Chaplin and Murphy from the portal were key to give AU stability at the tackle positions. It's should be a good competition between Miller and Murphy at RT. Perhaps one will get a look at guard if they're both among the best five, Getting Wade back to guard, which best fits his skillset, is a bonus for this unit. There should be a lot of competition all along the OL this spring, and perhaps some more attrition in April.