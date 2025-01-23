Spring depth chart: Defense

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

1. Malik Blocton, So. (6-3, 291)

2. Zykeivous Walker, Sr. (6-4, 291)

3. Antonio Coleman, TFr. (6-2, 270) -OR-

3. Malik Autry, TFr. (6-6, 325)

NOSETACKLE

1. Quientrail Jamison-Travis, Sr. (6-4, 293)

2. Dallas Walker, Sr. (6-4, 318)

3. Jourdin Crawford, TFr. (6-2, 325)

DEFENSIVE END

1. Keldric Faulk, Jr. (6-6, 288)

2. Amaris Williams, So. (6-2, 269)

3. Darrion Smith, TFr, (6-2, 265)

Walker was an important addition at noseguard and Crawford has the look of a freshman who will be ready to contribute right away. Blocton started as a freshman and should take a step forward in year two. Faulk is AU's best defender and can also slide inside to tackle. Williams could have a breakout season. Both Faulk and Williams can also play Buck; Walker can play d-end.

BUCK LINEBACKER

1. Chris Murray, Sr. (6-4, 255) -OR-

1. Keyron Crawford, Sr. (6-4, 245)

3. Jamonta Waller, RFr. (6-0, 243) -OR-

3. Joe Phillips, RFr. (6-2, 251) -OR-

3. Jared Smith, TFr. (6-6, 245)

Murray was an important addition that gives AU an experienced edge to add to a young group.. Crawford could certainly take a step forward in the offseason while Waller and/or Phillips will have a chance to win a spot in the playing rotation this spring. And don't be surprised if Smith makes a quick move up the depth chart. He may be the most talented of the group and could also project as a d-end.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

1. Robert Woodyard, Jr. (6-0, 220)

2. D.J. Barber, RFr. (5-11, 226) -OR-

2. Elijah Melendez, TFr. (6-2, 225)

INSIDE LINEBACKER

1. Demarcus Riddick, So. (6-2, 217)

2. Xavier Atkins, So. (6-0, 210)

3. J.J. Faulk, TFr. (6-3, 230) -OR-

3. Bryce Deas, TFr. (6-2, 215)

Atkins was a highly-recruited prospect who played as a true freshman at LSU. Auburn signed three talented linebackers in the '25 class and at least two of the three are expected to contribute right away. Riddick was a standout as a freshman and Woodyard saw his first significant action last fall. This should be a very competitive position this spring with a lot of talented underclassmen.

CORNERBACK

1. Kayin Lee, Jr. (5-11, 181)

2. Tyler Scott, So. (6-1, 199) -OR-

2. Donovan Starr, TFr. (6-0, 175)

4. Devin Williams, TFr. (5-10, 170)

CORNERBACK

1. Jay Crawford, So. (5-11, 179)

2. Raion Strader, Jr. (6-0, 182) -OR-

2. Blake Woodby, TFr. (5-11, 180) -OR-

2. JC Hart, So. (6-2, 199)

STAR (NICKEL)

1. Champ Anthony, Jr. (5-11, 182) -OR-

1. Sylvester Smith, So. (6-0, 192)

3. Kensley Louidor-Faustin, So. (5-11, 177)

Auburn has two experienced starters back at cornerback but it should still be a very competitive position. Strader brings important experienced depth. Both Scott and Anthony are coming off of injuries. Scott should be close to returning for spring drills while Anthony will likely be later in the summer. Lee returns with a lot of starting experience and Crawford played like a freshman All-American when he stepped into the starting lineup last fall. There's a lot of versatility among all the defensive backs and many are capable of playing two or three different positions.

FIELD SAFETY

1. Kaleb Harris, So. (6-1, 201)

2. A’Mon Lane-Ganus, RFr. (5-10, 179) -OR-

2. Newboy Fegans, TFr. (6-1, 185)

BOUNDARY SAFETY

1. Terrance Love, Jr. (6-2, 220) --OR-

1. Taye Seymore, Jr. (5-11, 205) -OR-

1. Jahquez Robinson, Sr. (6-2, 205) -OR-

1. Eric Winters, TFr. (6-2, 205)

Harris earned a starting position this fall as a true freshman and much like Crawford, played at a very high level. The other starting spot and all the backup jobs are entirely up for grabs. Don't be surprised if Fegans or Winters eventually wins one of those starting positions. They are two of AU's most talented signees from the '25 class. Of the other returning players, Love has the most experience and will probably enter spring with the first-team. Seymore was a quality addition from Georgia Tech that will compete for immediate playing time and possibly start.

