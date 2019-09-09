"I grabbed him and I told him, 'Good game,'" Dinson told reporters postgame. "A lot of people don't see, it don't show up on the stats. But he played a hell of a game. One of the best games of his career."

As Auburn exited Pat Dye Field around 10:20 p.m. following its 24-6 home-opening win over Tulane, senior safety Jeremiah Dinson — fresh off another strong performance with six tackles, an interception and a general dominant patrolling of the secondary — made a point to find cornerback Roger McCreary among the crowd.

McCreary had three tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup. The sophomore graded out as Auburn's third-best defender from the win — behind only SEC defensive lineman of the week Marlon Davidson and preseason All-American Derrick Brown — according to Pro Football Focus.

McCreary, a 6-foot defensive back who signed in Auburn's 2018 class as a 3-star athlete, was thrown at seven times and allowed just one reception against the Green Wave.

He was best when defending long passes along the sideline, using his full body to shield the wideout from the ball without interfering.

"Roger doesn't let up no catches. I think y'all see that," junior cornerback Noah Igbinoghene told reporters Sunday. "They were going at him a little bit last night, and I think he showed why he's playing."

Although Auburn's defense is based at a 4-2-5 with Igbinoghene and senior Javaris Davis as the starters, Kevin Steele has always placed a premium on a reliable third cornerback.

McCreary has emerged as just that through two games. He's already equaled his total from last season in both tackles and passes defended, and his most recent PFF grade of 76.7 was drastically higher than Davis' (54.7).

"I think Roger has really built his confidence up from last year," Auburn nickel Christian Tutt said. "Last year he was kind of hesitant. He didn't really trust his ability, trust his instincts. I feel like he really put in that work in the offseason.

"... That's just Roger out there being Roger, just playing and making plays on the ball. They tried him a couple of times and, sheesh, he just made plays."

