Rivals.com is partnered with Pro Football Focus to provide analytical data from distilled from film review of Auburn games. These grades generally dovetail with Auburn's official grades, which carry much more weight but also aren't available for public dissemination. Still, PFF analysts understand the game and can provide a reasonably good snapshot of how the Tigers fared on an individual basis. Here are the results from Auburn's 24-6 victory over Tulane ...

Jeremiah Dinson once again was one of the Tigers' top-rated defenders Saturday. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

TOP OVERALL GRADES: OFFENSE (minimum 20 snaps)

WR Will Hastings, 71.7

C Kaleb Kim, 70.8

WR Matthew Hill, 70.6

RG Mike Horton, 70.1

RT Jack Driscoll, 69.2 TOP OVERALL GRADES: DEFENSE (minimum 20 snaps)

DE Marlon Davidson, 89.2

DT Derrick Brown, 81.7

CB Roger McCreary, 76.7

S Jeremiah Dinson, 75.5

S Daniel Thomas, 68.4 DEFENSE NOTES

• Igbinoghene again was the IRON MAN ... played 65 of 67 snaps.

• Iggy was targeted 8 times. He conceded just two receptions.

• McCreary was targeted seven times. He conceded ONE reception.

• McCreary obviously had a very good game; Javaris Davis graded at 54.7.

• Davidson was credited with 5 of Auburn's 12 QB Hurries.

• Brown and Thomas led with three "stops" ... tackles that ensure offensive failure.

• Owen Pappoe was the lowest-graded starter at 47.8.

• Daquan Newkirk played 17 snaps at DT ... graded at 53.7.

• Gary Walker Jr. played 8 snaps at DT ... graded at 73.6. Good showing!

• There were six missed tackles; nobody had more than one.

Sal Cannella logged 74 snaps Saturday — tops among Auburn wideouts. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

OFFENSE NOTES

• 84 snaps for the Tigers last night. That's a big number relative to the past two seasons.

• Auburn's RUN BLOCK grade improved slightly ... 60.7 (Oregon) up to 67.3 (Tulane).

• Auburn's PASS BLOCK grade dropped dramatically ... from 80.0 down to 68.5.

• Kim's high grade was buoyed by an 83.6 PASS BLOCK grade.

• Marquis McClain earned an 89.5 RUN BLOCK grade. Wow.

• Boobee Whitlow was Auburn's lowest-rated starter at 48.4.

• Sal Cannella played 66 of a possible 84 snaps, graded 59.4.

• Kam Martin played 45 snaps; Whitlow played 38.

• Bo Nix graded at 50.6, which is not good at all, but it's better than his 44.0 from last week.

• Schwartz played 11 snaps with a cast on his hand -- six runs and five pass plays.

• Wanogho conceded team-high 2 QB Hurries. (Others: Horton and Kam Martin)

• Auburn again tended to run right -- 16 runs off RT/RE and 8 off LT/LE. And a few interesting pass numbers for you ... • Bo Nix attempted NINE forward passes into the MIDDLE THIRD of the field. He was 4-of-9.

• 26 of Nix's 37 passes were <10 yards from the LOS.

• Of those ...Nix was 16-of-23 to the center or right, 0-of-3 to his left.