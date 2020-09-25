AuburnSports - Reworked O-line 'can't wait' to prove doubters wrong

But inevitably, players hear things. The tweets pop up on their timelines. The TV comes on in the background. In the case of one of Auburn’s most inexperienced position groups heading into the 2020 season, they’ve heard the negativity enough. And they’re ready to silence the naysayers.

The head coach has always encouraged his team to tune out the noise and focus on their offseason and game preparations. It’s been one of his pillars during his eight years at the helm in Auburn.

Gus Malzahn keeps his players distanced from the outside world — and not just because of COVID-19.

“Our offensive line is super pumped to get out there and show what they can do,” Auburn quarterback Bo Nix said this week. “Obviously, they’ve heard all the talk this offseason about how this is going to look, whether they can do it or not. Those guys are going to be really prepared and ready to go, and I’m looking forward to seeing those guys in action.”

After an “intense” fall camp sorting out the position group, new O-line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. and Malzahn landed on their four new starters up front ahead of Saturday’s season opener against No. 23 Kentucky (11 a.m. CST, SEC Network).

Nick Brahms reprises his role at center, followed by preseason All-SEC second teamer Brodarious Hamm at right tackle, Akron transfer Brandon Council at right guard, 6-foot-3 and 324-pound junior Tashawn Manning at left guard.

Converted defensive lineman Alec Jackson and former 4-star Austin Troxell were listed as co-starters at left tackle, but Malzahn hinted later in the week that Jackson might have an advantage heading into Saturday. On Tiger Talk with Auburn radio voice Andy Burcham, Malzahn was asked what gave Jackson the edge over Troxell, and Malzahn didn't correct it.

"Alec's had a really good camp, and [Troxell] is still coming off that injury," he said. "... I expect both of them to play."

Bicknell and Malzahn emphasized in the preseason that multiple players at each O-line position needed to prepare like starters. Ahead of the season opener, the Tigers are confident that each member of the two-deep is capable of competing in the SEC.

"In our first few groups at practice, there’s not really a weak link," Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker said of the O-line. "I mean, people can say what they want, but I see it every day. They’re impressive."

Earlier in camp, the Tigers dealt with COVID-19 issues that hindered the continuity along the front line. As a result of having "some guys out" and Bicknell wanting his players more versatile overall, Auburn worked its O-linemen to learn multiple positions since the beginning of the preseason.

"Everyone's going to have to be ready in the room, whether you’re a freshman or a senior," Brahms said. "Everyone’s got to get ready.”