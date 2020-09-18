AuburnSports - COVID-19 affecting continuity on Tigers O-line

Problem was — or possibly still is — the O-line hasn’t logged perfect attendance throughout camp, making matters more complicated for Malzahn and his staff as they attempt to iron out a two-deep depth chart ahead of Auburn’s season opener next Saturday.

So the 25 practices of fall camp — set to conclude tomorrow, under the lights in Jordan-Hare Stadium — were paramount for one of the Tigers’ most inexperienced position groups to gain trust, and more importantly, consistent repetitions with one another.

Even with a returning starter at center in junior Nick Brahms, Auburn’s offensive line room has no history playing next to each other against SEC competition.

“It hasn't been like we've had them every week,” Malzahn said when asked if the passing weeks of preseason camp have been beneficial for continuity on the offensive line. “We haven't had the same guys. That's been the challenge. That's been the hard part.

“So, yes and no, if that makes sense.”

Auburn did not report any new COVID-19 cases this week, though eight players will still be unavailable for practice until Tuesday, carrying over from the team’s two positive results last week.

Tuesday is also when Malzahn plans to sign off on Auburn’s official Week 1 depth chart, with the offensive line grouping representing one of the more anticipated positions on the two-deep.

But with COVID-19 looming as a possibility to hold at least a handful of players out of competition every week, Malzahn continues to stress that the Tigers undoubtedly need more than five players capable of starting up front on any given Saturday.

“You have to have 8-9 guys, the way I look at it, possibly even 10 that have that ability to not only play but really play multiple positions,” Malzahn said on a Zoom call with reporters Friday. “The good thing is we’ve done a whole lot of that up to this point because of the situations we’ve been in.”

Auburn’s coaches and players have hinted at the offensive line leaderboard in the past few weeks: Brahms the unquestioned starter at center with young players like Jalil Irvin and Tate Johnson behind him; Austin Troxell and Alec Jackson battling at left tackle; preseason second team All-SEC pick Brodarious Hamm firmly at right tackle; and Brandon Council at one guard spot and Tashawn Manning at the other, with Keiondre Jones and Kam Stutts expected to be the reserves.

But new offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. hasn’t restricted his linemen. He wants them to possess the versatility to play multiple spots, not only in case of a COVID-19-related issue on the line that could keep a starter out, but also to increase their skill sets for the future.

“We’ve got some tackles that have played guard and tackle, and we’ve had one player that played center, guard and tackle,” Malzahn said. “So there’s been more of that. And to a certain point that was by design, but a lot of it had to do just with the people we had out. Hopefully we can get some consistency and keep more players out on the practice field.”

Malzahn disclosed that the offensive line room had “some guys that were out this week,” so he’ll continue meticulously examining each player available leading up to Tuesday’s depth chart and as Kentucky draws closer by the day.

“Hopefully this next week, we’ll get into a routine,” Malzahn said of the offensive line. “One thing I will tell you is that this offensive line will have a chance to grow each week. But we’re just trying to get the right five guys, get them beside each other, get them used to communication, get them used to playing beside each other.”