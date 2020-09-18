AuburnSports - No new COVID cases for Auburn from last week of camp

Carrying over from previous results, eight players are still out. Malzahn expects them all back by Tuesday’s practice.

Last week, two new positive results among Auburn players appeared, making a total of 10 players — five of which were starters, Malzahn said — unavailable for practice after contact tracing.

In Auburn’s third week of camp, nine new COVID-19 cases forced the team to miss four of five practices. The following week Auburn reported no new cases, followed by two, and now zero again.

Malzahn will take his team to Jordan-Hare Stadium this Saturday evening for the final practice of camp, under the arena’s new LED lights while pumping in artificial crowd noise, too.

Auburn is slated to face Kentucky in its season opener on Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. CST in Jordan-Hare.