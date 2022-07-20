Reset button: defensive tackle

Jamaal Jarrett is heading to an SEC school, but that school isn't Auburn. The No. 2 defensive tackle in the nation and No. 1 player in North Carolina is heading to Georgia to be a Bulldog. He picked the defending national champions over Auburn and North Carolina Tuesday. What's the next step for Auburn?

Jarrett's officially committed to Georgia, but that doesn't mean the Tigers will stop recruiting him. He's still going to be a target at nose tackle for Auburn to attempt to flip before signing day. Other defensive tackles to keep an eye on include Josh Horton, Jordan Hall, James Smith.

Joshua Horton is one of Auburn's top targets on the defensive front.

Horton is teammates with current Auburn commit Terrance Love at Langston Hughes. Love is constantly telling Horton that he "might as well commit already," after Horton's official visit back in June. He's in no rush to make a decision. Horton is taking his time and took other official visits to UCF and North Carolina.

Hall won't be attending Auburn's Big Cat Weekend at the end of July, but a visit to Auburn is coming before the end of the month. It will be known where Auburn stands with the No. 12 defensive tackle in the nation in the coming weeks.

Another top target on the defensive front is Smith, a 6-foot-4 tackle out of Montgomery. He visited Auburn in June with his teammate and close friend Qua Russaw, who is being recruited as an edge by Auburn. The two are attempting to go as a package deal and both are high on Auburn's radar. A return for Big Cat Weekend is possible if the plans to visit Florida that same weekend fall through.

With Jarrett committed, Naquil Betrand will now become the name to watch at nose tackle. Previously, Betrand was committed to Colorado. After an official visit to Auburn in late June, Betrand said that he was "likely" to flip schools.