Massive DT ready to flip after Auburn visit
Naquil Betrand is currently committed to Colorado, but that's likely gonna change.
Following his official visit to Auburn, the Philadelphia native said there's a "85-90 percent chance," that he flips to a different school.
That school could be Auburn.
"It was good," Betrand said about his visit. "Good environment. I saw everything. Saw the new facility, the stadium. It was a good place all around.”
Betrand committed to Colorado on March 22, but is considering other options. Since then, he's visited Penn State, Kentucky and Auburn.
Auburn's chances to flip the 6-foot-6 lineman?
"Likely," Betrand said.
He spent most of his visit talking to defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh, who wants to use Betrand across the defensive line as opposed to an offensive tackle.
"I like [Auburn] a lot," he said. "Y'all got some good stuff going on over there."
Betrand is looking to reach the NFL as soon as possible, with the chance for early playing time at Auburn a contributing factor in his decision.
"I wanna play as a freshman early," Betrand said. "I can do a lot over there.”
If Betrand ends up flipping, his final decision date is set for Aug. 27.