Puckett settling in at safety

Battle probably isn’t the right word, however. Puckett calls it a friendly competition with Knighten and stresses the importance of learning from him and Monday, who are both seniors.

The Auburn sophomore has picked it up quickly and is in a tight battle with SEMO transfer Bydarrius Knighten for the starting position opposite Smoke Monday.

AUBURN | After playing mainly nickel last season, Zion Puckett has found a new home at safety.

"I feel like I fit in perfectly with them, just knowing the scheme and learning it in spring ball. Having Bydarrius and Smoke has really been terrific,” said Puckett.

Monday said he’s seen a lot of growth out of Puckett over the last year.

"Man, he's one of those guys that I know he's going to know the playbook very well, he's going to be in the right spot at the right time,” said Monday. “And I feel like he's doing a great job. He continues to get better every single day.”

A member of the SEC academic honor roll, Puckett started one game and played in 10 last season totaling 15 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and one pass defense.

He’s worked hard in the offseason to earn more playing time and potentially a starting position this season.

“What I've been focused on during fall camp is, basically, just getting in the right position at the right time. Just learning and knowing what I need to do before the snap,” Puckett said.

“I feel I've improved on mainly my strength and just the knowledge before pre-snap of indicating certain schemes and stuff the offense does."

