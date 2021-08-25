 AuburnSports - Puckett settling in at safety
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-25 07:40:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Puckett settling in at safety

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor

AUBURN | After playing mainly nickel last season, Zion Puckett has found a new home at safety.

The Auburn sophomore has picked it up quickly and is in a tight battle with SEMO transfer Bydarrius Knighten for the starting position opposite Smoke Monday.

Battle probably isn’t the right word, however. Puckett calls it a friendly competition with Knighten and stresses the importance of learning from him and Monday, who are both seniors.

Puckett is competing at safety during fall camp after playing mainly nickel last season. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

"I feel like I fit in perfectly with them, just knowing the scheme and learning it in spring ball. Having Bydarrius and Smoke has really been terrific,” said Puckett.

Monday said he’s seen a lot of growth out of Puckett over the last year.

"Man, he's one of those guys that I know he's going to know the playbook very well, he's going to be in the right spot at the right time,” said Monday. “And I feel like he's doing a great job. He continues to get better every single day.”

A member of the SEC academic honor roll, Puckett started one game and played in 10 last season totaling 15 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and one pass defense.

He’s worked hard in the offseason to earn more playing time and potentially a starting position this season.

“What I've been focused on during fall camp is, basically, just getting in the right position at the right time. Just learning and knowing what I need to do before the snap,” Puckett said.

“I feel I've improved on mainly my strength and just the knowledge before pre-snap of indicating certain schemes and stuff the offense does."

UPDATED PROJECTED DEFENSIVE DEPTH CHART

