Projected depth chart: Defense

Below is a projection of how the defense could look when the Tigers open the season against Akron on Sept. 4.

AUBURN | Bryan Harsin doesn’t plan to start building Auburn’s depth chart until after Friday’s second scrimmage of fall camp, but we don’t mind getting a little ahead of ourselves at AuburnSports.com.

DT/DE

1. Colby Wooden, So.

2. Dre Butler, Jr.

3. Caleb Johnson, Jr.

4. Ian Mathews, TFr.

DT/DE

1. Marcus Harris, So.

2. Zykeivous Walker, So.

3. J.J. Pegues, So.

4. Tobechi Okoli, TFr.

Even with the injury to Jeremiah Wright and the transfer of Tyrone Truesdell, Auburn is deep and talented along the defensive front. Harris and Fair were huge pickups in the transfer portal and could be Day 1 starters. Walker, Pegues, Butler and several other have stepped up and are having strong camps. Hearing a lot of positives on the true freshmen when it comes to future contributions. Hunter is ready to play right now. Expect a lot of rotation up front.

EDGE

1. Derick Hall, Jr.

2. T.D. Moultry, Sr.

3. Eku Leota, Jr.

4. Romello Height, So.

5. Dylan Brooks, TFr.

It appears the Edge rushers are finally coming into their own. Hall and Moultry are having good camps, Leota was a good addition and Height is a talented young player making a big move. Auburn will use two Edge players on the field at times in passing situations.

LB

1. Zakoby McClain, Sr.

2. Wesley Steiner, So.

3. Desmond Tisdol, So.

4. Kameron Brown, So.

LB

1. Owen Pappoe, Jr.

2. Chandler Wooten, Sr.

3. Cam Riley, So.

4. Joko Willis, RFr.

Because teams play nickel about 85 percent of the time, I’ve consolidated three linebacker positions into two. Either way, Auburn is loaded with experience, talent and depth. McClain, Pappoe and Wooten are poised for big seasons while Steiner, Tisdol and Riley are ready to be next up.

NICKEL

1. Donovan Kaufman, RFr.

2. Ladarius Tennison, So.

3. Zion Puckett, So.

CB

1. Roger McCreary, Sr.

2. Dreshun Miller, Sr.

3. Trey Elston, Sr.

CB

1. Nehemiah Pritchett, Jr.

2. Jaylin Simpson, So./Ro Torrence, So.

4. A.D. Diamond, TFr.

S

1. Smoke Monday, Sr.

2. Eric Reed, So.

3. Ahmari Harvey, TFr.

S

1. Bydarrius Knighten, Sr.

2. Ladarius Tennison, So.

3. Malcolm Askew, Sr.

4. Cayden Bridges, TFr.

Kaufman is getting a lot of work at nickel is a good indication of his athleticism and toughness. McCreary is the alpha of the cornerback group with a huge competition for the other starting position and key backup roles. It’s probably the most competitive position battle on the team. Knighten is having a strong fall camp while Tennison is set to play plenty of snaps at nickel and safety. Monday is one of AU’s best overall players and has become a key team leader.

