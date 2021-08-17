Projected depth chart: Offense

The starting job is still up for grabs although most insiders expect Nix to win the job. Finley has also impressed and Davis has improved since the spring.

Below is a projection of how the offense could look when the Tigers open the season against Akron on Sept. 4.

AUBURN | Bryan Harsin doesn’t plan to start building Auburn’s depth chart until after Friday’s second scrimmage of fall camp, but we don’t mind getting a little ahead of ourselves at AuburnSports.com.

RB

1. Tank Bigsby. So.

2. Shaun Shivers, Sr.

3. Jarquez Hunter, TFr.

4. Jordon Ingram, RFr.

The top two are pretty settled with the biggest battle being between Hunter and Ingram for No. 3. Bigsby is one of the nation’s best and Shivers gives AU a nice one-two punch.

WR1

1. Demetris Robertson, Sr.

2. Ze’Vian Capers, So.

3. Shedrick Jackson, Sr.

WR2

1. Elijah Canion, So.

2. Malcolm Johnson, So.

3. J.J. Evans, RFr.

WR3

1. Ja’Varrius Johnson, So.

2. Kobe Hudson, So.

3. Tar’Varish Dawson, TFr.

The fact that Robertson showed up after the start of camp and could be the team’s best receiver tells me this group still has a ways to go and just about any of the nine scholarship receivers could emerge as top targets. Johnson is definitely making a move and a starting spot is certainly not out of the question for him.

TE

1. John Samuel Shenker, Sr.

2. Luke Deal, So.

3. Landen King, TFr.

4. Tyler Fromm, So.

5. Brandon Frazier, So.

King is another young playmaker making a move during camp but exactly how far he’s risen up the depth chart remains to be seen. This is a deep position and I expect all five, especially the top four, to play a good bit this fall.

LT

1. Austin Troxell, Sr.

2. Alec Jackson, Sr.

3. Kilian Zierer, Jr.

LG

1. Jalil Irvin, Jr.

2. Tashawn Manning, Sr.

3. Tate Johnson, So.

C

1. Nick Brahms, Sr.

2. Jalil Irvin, Jr.

3. Avery Jernigan, RFr.

RG

1. Brandon Council, Sr.

2. Keiondre Jones, So.

3. Kameron Stutts, Jr.

4. Garner Langlo, TFr.

RT

1. Brodarious Hamm, Sr.

2. Brenden Coffey, Sr.

3. Colby Smith, TFr.

Because there’s so much competition and cross-training going on with this unit, it’s hard to pin down exactly where each player will end up. Along with receiver, this is the most difficult position to project at the moment. The possibility of Irvin actually winning the job at left guard tells me there’s real competition happening and there’s no guarantee for the returning starters.