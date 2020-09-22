AuburnSports - Projecting Auburn's depth chart on offense

Auburn football is nearly upon us, which means it's time for Gus Malzahn to reveal a "Week 1" depth chart, then proceed to not update it for the rest of the season. If last season serves as any indication, the head coach's presentation of the Tigers' two-deep should bring with it some intriguing selections at various positions. Whether it's 6-foot-5, 290-pound Nick Coe at outside linebacker, or five "co-starters" at running back, Tuesday's unveiling should raise some eyebrows, if we're lucky. But in all seriousness, Auburn coaches have been hard at work at the tail-end of fall camp. They're hoping to cement a handful of starting-caliber players at each spot, seeing as depth is likely to be more valuable than ever as Auburn looks to begin its 2020 campaign amid a pandemic. So who rose to the top of the leaderboards during the Tigers' 25 fall practices? After speaking with players and coaches alike all preseason, and analyzing the knowns and unknowns of Auburn's roster, here is AuburnSports.com's projection of what Tuesday's two-deep will look like — finishing up with the offense. QUARTERBACK 1. Bo Nix, So. 2. Grant Loy, Sr. 3. Cord Sandberg, So. 4. Chayil Garnett, TFr. THOUGHTS? B-Matt: The biggest question here is who will be the No. 2 quarterback behind Bo Nix. I have a feeling Malzahn will list Loy and Sandberg as co-No. 2's but I think there's a good chance Loy is the first one off the bench if Nix has to come to the sidelines for any reason. Loy could also be used in other situations such as H-back or Wildcat. As for Nix, I'm expecting a huge sophomore season as long as his OL holds up. Jay G: I'm probably higher than just about everyone when it comes to Bo Nix, whom I view as a remarkably talented and resourceful player. Just to watch him compete against Oregon, to see him struggle throughout September by fleeing the pocket prematurely and then learn a month later that patience was the key. He embraced pressure by the time November rolled around and remembered to flee forward when protection faltered. Nix made a ton of progress during the season. I think he takes a step forward this season as well, which gives the Tigers a solution to some of its problems up front. Grant Loy isn't really a passer, but he can run and he will compete. Cord Sandberg is a fine backup, too. Solid array of talent here. We haven't often said that during Malzahn's run as head coach. Nate: I tend to agree with B-Matt that Auburn probably views Loy and Sandberg as equals at the all-important backup QB slot, and also that Loy may have the edge in a game situation because of his experience if something were to happen to Nix. At the starting spot, Nix seems primed to take another step in his maturation and progression under QB guru Chad Morris, though he'll need the offensive line and ground game around him to succeed, as well.

Bo Nix (10) loads up to throw against Miss State last year. (Cat Wofford / Auburn Athletics)

RUNNING BACK 1. Shaun Shivers, Jr. 2. D.J. Williams, So. 3. Tank Bigsby, TFr. 4. Mark-Antony Richards, RFr. 5. Harold Joiner, So. THOUGHTS? B-Matt: This is the order I expect it is although it's a little deceiving because I don't consider Richards a fourth-teamer. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if him or Bigsby end up starting and/or leading the team in rushing yards. I do think Shivers will start game one and Williams will be the second RB off the bench. Things can certainly change as the season moves forward. As for Shivers, he's had a very good preseason, is a good fit in what Chad Morris wants to do and has earned this spot. Jay G: I love Shivers' toughness and he fits the Gus Favored Tailback mold — he's experienced, he blocks, he keeps his mouth shut. He should receive carries because nobody can catch him from behind. Of course, we said that about Corey Grant, too, and he was just so-so in a similar version of this offense. I think Bigsby has the highest ceiling here. Offensive coordinator Chad Morris knows what he has in this freshman and all signs point to Morris giving Bigsby a real chance to earn real playing time. Richards should be a good third-down back. Not sure what to make of Harold Joiner, but his size and speed sure intrigue the heck out of me. Williams is solid. All in all, this is an excellent array of talent. If Bigsby breaks out, it's an A-plus group. Nate: All signs point to Shivers opening the season as Auburn's top tailback. He's had a great fall, taking steps forward in not only his on-field role but his leadership, as well. As for the rest of the rotation, Morris said he expects to give four of Auburn's running backs a decent amount of carries per game. We'll see if that holds up this Saturday.

D.J. Williams (3) carries against Ole Miss. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

WIDE RECEIVER Split End (9) 1. Seth Williams, Jr. 2. Shedrick Jackson, Jr. 3. J.J. Evans, Fr. Flanker (2) 1. Eli Stove, Sr. 2. Ze'Vian Capers, Fr. 3. Elijah Canion, TFr. 4. Malcolm Johnson, TFr. Slot (5) 1. Anthony Schwartz, Jr. 2. Kobe Hudson, Fr. 3. Caylin Newton, Jr. 4. Ja'Varrius Johnson, RFr. THOUGHTS? B-Matt: I think this position has changed and you'll see guys moving around more and able to play in multiple spots. I like it lined up this way because I think Jackson, Capers and Hudson are the next three after Williams, Stove and Schwartz. This is a very exciting group. I see a ton of talent, experience and several exciting young players. Add in a QB the caliber of Nix, I think this group is going to do big things this season under Morris. I feel strongly Williams will be the first AU player to have 1,000 yards receiving since Ronney Daniels in 1999. Jay G: Excellent first group, though I'm not as high on Stove as some other observers. Williams and Schwartz are top-tier talents and will get many chances to burn defenses. The second group will get a bunch of snaps, too, because Auburn is going to pitch it around quite a bit. Newton earned some hype during the fall for being reliable in the slot while a pair of true freshman, Capers and Hudson, pulled above the rest from a play-making perspective. Don't look now, but Kodi Burns appears to be coming into his own as a position coach and recruiter. Nate: Williams and Schwartz were two of the conference's best in terms of their efficiency metrics and catch rates last season, and they're hoping to explode for big numbers in Morris' system. I'm interested to see how the talented newcomers fit in over the course of the season and whether they can push some of the veterans for significant playing time at their respective spots.

Seth Williams (18) runs a route against Florida. (John Raoux / AP Images)

TIGHT END/H-BACK 1. John Samuel Shenker, Jr. 2. Luke Deal, RFr. 3. Tyler Fromm, RFr. 4. Brandon Frazier, TFr. 5. J.J. Pegues, TFr. THOUGHTS? B-Matt: It's pretty clear to me that Shenker is the starter but I'm not sure exactly how it will line up behind him. I'm anxious to see how Deal/Fromm have improved and I'm absolutely convinced Frazier and Pegues will have a role in this offense. I could certainly see Frazier starting at tight end at some point this season and Pegues at H-back. Jay G: How many times have we wondered together why Malzahn refused to attack the middle third in the passing game? He did some of that last season, but I strongly suspect Morris is going to accentuate that area due to the relative strength of this position group. Shenker is a sneaky-good receiver who's been underutilized. I've said since National Signing Day that Brandon Frazier currently is a beast and is going to be an even bigger beast in short order. Having a stack of good players here, at least two guys who can attack defenses from the slot, eventually will create higher quality opportunities for the outside guys due to the tendencies they create. Just remember what I told you about Frazier. Nate: Auburn's tight ends are itching to stretch their legs and start running some routes in Morris' offense. Shenker has been a useful red-zone tool for the past two seasons, so I would expect him to lead the room in receptions and scores this year. Past him, it will be intriguing to see who emerges as the second and third options at the position, with four talented, young players vying for playing time.

John Samuel Shenker (47) catches a touchdown against Texas A&M. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

OFFENSIVE LINE Left tackle 1. Austin Troxell, Jr. 2. Alec Jackson, Jr. 3. Kilian Zierer, Jr. 4. Prince Micheal Sammons, Sr. Left guard 1. Tashawn Manning, Jr. 2. Kameron Stutts, So. 3. Tate Johnson, TFr. Center 1. Nick Brahms, Jr. 2. Jalil Irvin, So. 3. Avery Jernigan, TFr. Right guard 1. Brandon Council, Jr. 2. Keiondre Jones, RFr. 3. Kamaar Bell, RFr. Right tackle 1. Brodarious Hamm, Jr. 2. Brenden Coffey, Jr. 3. Jeremiah Wright, TFr. THOUGHTS? B-Matt: Assuming everybody is healthy and not sitting out due to COVID, I think this is the likely starting five unless Jackson can win the job at LT or LG. The best five could eventually be Jackson at LT, Troxell at RT, Hamm sliding into RG and Council flipping to LG. They've worked the players at different positions to develop that versatility in case they've got to shuffle things. Jones, Stutts and Wright are two younger players to watch that could step in and play or even start if needed. Irvin is another that could play center or guard. I think both Coffey and Zierer have a lot of potential and could end up being starters down the line, but I think both are still developing. Jay G: Solid group. I think Hamm and Jackson are the best bets here because we're told they push people backward more often than the rest. I keep hearing that Council has been a consistent performer this fall, but the film I watched from his 2019 campaign at Akron was so-so at best. Is he suddenly better? I'll withhold judgment for now, but there is reason to be skeptical. I'm also curious to see if Bicknell can coax a bit more vigor from this group. I thought Auburn's line had gotten a little too technique-oriented during the past few years — save for bulldozing brute Braden Smith — and Bicknell has been preaching aggression since his arrival last winter. Nate: Unless Jackson can beat out Troxell, this should be the starting unit, though the season will likely prove to be fluid, and I don't expect all five players to start all 10 games. New position coach Jack Bicknell Jr. has been working all his players at multiple positions in case COVID-19 affects the group at any point this year (it apparently already did during preseason camp). There's no shortage of talent here with big bruisers like Hamm and former blue-chippers like Troxell. And Auburn's even got some experience to boot with Brahms as the returning starter and Council as the do-it-all transfer. Whether they can all mesh together and be successful against strong defensive fronts in the SEC remains to be seen.

Nick Brahms (52) warms up during the 2018 season. (Ben Wolk/AuburnSports.com)