AUBURN | With spring practice complete and summer workouts set to begin, here’s a look at how the depth chart could look on defense heading into the summer.

DEFENSIVE LINE



Buck



1. T.D. Moultry, Jr.

2. Richard Jibunor, So.

3. Colby Wooden, TFr.

4. Derick Hall, TFr.

Defensive tackle



1. Derrick Brown, Sr.

2. Coyniss Miller, So.

3. Caleb Johnson, RFr.

Defensive tackle



1. Nick Coe, Jr.

2. Tyrone Truesdell, Jr.

3. DaQuan Newkirk, Jr.

Defensive end



1. Marlon Davidson, Sr.

2. Big Kat Bryant, Jr.

3. Gary Walker, Sr.

Coe is the returning starter at Buck and has also played defensive end. I put him at defensive tackle because he’s up to 291 pounds and Moultry spent most of the spring with the first-team at Buck, but I expect Coe will play all three this season. When it comes down to it, Coe, Brown and Davidson are going to have the most snaps along the defensive line this fall as long as they stay healthy.



At Buck, Moultry took some steps forward this spring when it comes to becoming a more complete player. Jibunor is still a little on the raw side but certainly has exciting potential. If there’s a freshman that could end up being a surprise at an already loaded position, it’s Wooden, who showed a lot of ability and toughness in his first spring.



At tackle, Brown is an All-American candidate and a leader on and off the field. Auburn is still trying to develop consistent depth there and that’s another reason I slid Coe over to tackle. Truesdell spent most of the spring with the first-team and appears ready to take the next step. Miller still has some maturing to do and Johnson probably needs another offseason to add size and strength. AU really missed Newkirk this spring, but he’s expected back later this summer and could push for a starting position right away if he can maintain his health.



There’s even more versatility at defensive end where Davidson can slide inside and Bryant can also play Buck. Rodney Garner has a lot of experience and a lot of pieces to work with up front. I expect Garner and Kevin Steele will be able to throw a lot of different looks at opponents this fall.



LINEBACKER



Inside linebacker



1. K.J. Britt, Jr.

2. Chandler Wooten, Jr.

3. Michael Harris, RFr.

Outside linebacker



1. Zakoby McClain, So.

2. Owen Pappoe, TFr.

3. Josh Marsh, RFr.

Wooten played behind Britt at middle linebacker all spring but I expect he’ll be the starter on the outside once the season starts. Regardless, Britt, Wooten, McClain and Pappoe are the top four and should receive the majority of the playing time. Britt is the definition of a thumper between the tackles and will deliver some big hits this fall. McClain is one of those undersized guys Auburn seems to have just about every year that has a lot of range and a lot of pop. Pappoe fits that same mold and is also excellent in pass coverage. Wooten brings a lot of experience, leadership and versatility to the group.



DEFENSIVE BACK



Cornerback



1. Noah Igbinoghene, Jr.

2. Roger McCreary, So.

3. Zion Puckett, TFr.

Cornerback



1. Javaris Davis, Sr.

2. Devan Barrett, Jr.

3. Traivon Leonard, Jr.

Nickel



1. Christian Tutt, So.

2. Jordyn Peters, Jr.

Safety



1. Daniel Thomas, Sr.

2. Smoke Monday, So.

3. Malcolm Askew, So.

Safety



1. Jeremiah Dinson, Sr.

2. Jamien Sherwood, So.

Like defensive line and linebacker, there’s a lot of versatility in this group. But they will need to develop some more depth at corner and nickel this fall when you consider how stretched a secondary can get with a couple of injuries and having to play a lot of dime and nickel.



Igbinoghene is poised for a breakout season and projects as one of Auburn’s top NFL prospects. Davis should be one of the SEC’s best corners, and Tutt and McCreary both took a big step forward this spring. Peters has the ability to play nickel or safety and is a difference maker on special teams.



Barrett improved this spring after moving from running back last fall and Puckett showed potential to help out this season. Both will need to take another step forward this fall. The Tigers will add a couple of more true freshmen in May, and are in the market for more potential help this summer.



Auburn is deep, talented and experienced at safety with Dinson and Thomas returning as starters and Monday and Sherwood two of AU’s most talented underclassmen.



