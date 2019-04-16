AUBURN | With spring practice complete and summer workouts set to begin, here’s a look at how the depth chart could look heading into the summer.



QUARTERBACK

1. Joey Gatewood, RFr.

2. Bo Nix, TFr.

3. Malik Willis, Jr.

4. Cord Sandberg, RFr.

Despite Gus Malzahn downplaying Gatewood and Nix being with the first-team during the A-Day game, it’s been pretty clear throughout spring that they were going to end up as the top two in the competition. Credit Willis for playing well with the second-team during A-Day, but all the momentum is with Gatewood and Nix and the two freshmen should only get better as they gain more experience.



RUNNING BACK



1. JaTarvious Whitlow, So.



2. Kam Martin, Sr.

3. D.J. Williams, TFr.

4. Shaun Shivers, So.

5. Malik Miller, Jr.

Williams’ emergence as a reliable and talented option this spring was big for this group. Now, you’ve got two potential workhorses in Whitlow and Williams, an excellent change-of-pace in Shivers and a lot of experience and versatility in Martin and Miller. Not to mention Harold Joiner, who could be listed as a running back or slot receiver instead of H-back.



FULLBACK/H-BACK/TIGHT END



1. John Samuel Shenker, So.



2. Harold Joiner, RFr.

3. Spencer Nigh, Sr.

4. Tyler Fromm, TFr.

5. Luke Deal, TFr.

Shenker, Joiner and Nigh could probably all three be listed as co-No. 1’s depending on the opponent or game situation. The key for this group is to have enough versatility to begin a drive and to stay in the game regardless of situation to keep from having to substitute and slow down the pace. Shenker looks to have taken a step forward in his blocking and pass catching, and Joiner looks to be a legit weapon as a running back and slot receiver.



WIDE RECEIVER



Split end



1. Seth Williams, So.

2. Matthew Hill, RFr.

Flanker



1. Eli Stove, Jr.

2. Anthony Schwartz, So.

Slot



1. Will Hastings, Sr.

2. Shedrick Jackson, So.

Big slot



1. Sal Cannella, Sr.

2. Marquis McClain, Jr.

3. Kolbi Fuqua, RFr.

This is a pretty versatile position with most of Auburn’s receivers able to play at least two positions. Cannella and McClain, for instance, both got work as outside receivers this spring. Hill could also be a real weapon in the slot. Williams’ ability to make plays in traffic and win 50/50 balls is a real strength of this group. Williams and Hill showed plenty of their big-play potential during the A-Day game. There’s also a whole lot of speed with players like Stove and Schwartz.



OFFENSIVE LINE



Left tackle



1. Prince Tega Wanogho, Sr.

2. Bailey Sharp, Sr.

3. Alec Jackson, So.

Left guard



1. Marquel Harrell, Sr.

2. Tashawn Manning, So.

Center



1. Kaleb Kim, Sr.

2. Nick Brahms, So.

3. Jalil Irvin, RFr.

Right guard



1. Mike Horton, Sr.

2. Brodarious Hamm, So.

3. Kameron Stutts, RFr.

Right tackle



1. Jack Driscoll, Sr.

2. Austin Troxell, So.

3. Prince Michael Sammons, Jr.

No question on the starters, it’s just a matter of how much better the group can get over the next four and a half months. The improvement they showed at the end of last season and a second year under J.B. Grimes has given them a lot of confidence. Wanogho is the standout of the group. He worked hard to become a better run blocker this spring to up his draft grade. Horton put in extra work to improve his pass blocking.



There’s a lot of competition among the backups as they jostle for position going into to 2020. Hamm, Manning and Stutts look like they’ll be in a three-way battle for a guard spot next year. Troxell has earned a lot of experience at right tackle and Jackson showed a lot of potential after moving over from defensive line.



** Stay tuned Wednesday for a projected depth chart on defense.

