Postseason awards: Defense

McCreary finished off a fantastic Auburn career with a strong senior season and is poised to be a high selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. The first-team All-American had 49 tackles, 14 pass breakups and two interceptions this fall. He also returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown against Alabama State. PFF graded him as AU’s top defender and the nation’s best cornerback in 2021. McCreary’s 38 career pass breakups is second only to Carlos Rogers at Auburn since 1996.

AUBURN | With the season officially wrapped up, it’s time to hand out awards for Auburn’s best performers in 2021. Even though the Tigers finished 6-7, there were still some worthy candidates.

PLAYMAKER — Zakoby McClain

McClain led Auburn with 96 tackles this season, adding 8.0 tackles-for-loss, 2.0 sacks and six pass breakups. He had 13 double-digit tackle games in his career an led AU in tackles in 14 games over four seasons. He finished with 268 career tackles, which ranks fourth all-time since 2000. He was second-team All-SEC and named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his 14 tackles and two sacks in Auburn’s 31-20 win over Ole Miss. PFF ranked him sixth among Auburn’s regulars in its defensive grades.

TERRIFIC TRANSFER — Marcus Harris

A Montgomery native, Harris transferred in from Kansas and became an immediate starter at defensive tackle. The sophomore finished the season with 27 tackles, 6.0 tackles-for-loss, 2.0 sacks and four quarterback hurries. He made a couple of key plays in Auburn’s 38-23 come-from-behind win at Arkansas. Trailing 17-14, Harris recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown, and on the Razorbacks’ ensuing drive, he made a 4th-down stop at AU’s 30-yard line.

FRESHMAN PHENOM — Donovan Kaufman

Auburn fielded a pretty veteran defense in 2021 and not many freshmen contributed. Kaufman, a Vanderbilt transfer, was listed as a redshirt freshman this season. He finished ninth on the team with 33 tackles and added 2.0 tackles-for-loss, 1.0 sack, two pass breakups, one interception and a team-best three forced fumbles. Kaufman played in all 13 games with seven starts and will go into 2022 as a potential starter at safety or nickel.

MOST IMPROVED — Derick Hall

Hall totaled just 5.0 tackles-for-loss and 3.5 sacks his first two seasons, before a breakout year in 2021 with 12.5 tackles-for-loss and 9.0 sacks. It’s the third-most most sacks in the SEC this season and the most for an Auburn players since Jeff Holland had 10 in 2017. Hall was rated AU’s third-best defender by PFF. Auburn’s defense has been lacking an adequate edge passing threat over the past three seasons before Hall stepped up along with Eku Leota and T.D. Moultry. It was the Tigers most improved position on defense and has most of its top performers returning for next fall including Hall.

UNSUNG HERO — Colby Wooden

Wooden could have easily been the MVP or playmaker and there’s no way you could hand out awards on defense and not recognize one of its best players. Wooden is one of those Auburn players that just does his job with little fanfare. He’s tough and physical upfront and has the versatility to play several position on AU’s defensive line. He finished fourth on the team with 61 tackles and added 8.5 tackles-for-loss and 5.0 sacks. Wooden is a player that offenses have to account for, which often opens up opportunities for his teammates to make plays. PFF graded Wooden as AU’s second-best defensive player.

OFFENSIVE AWARDS