Postseason awards: Offense

This is a no-brainer. Bigsby is Auburn’s best offensive player, best NFL prospect on that side of the ball and was rated by PFF with the best offensive grade of the season. Bigsby became AU’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2017 with 1,099 yards on 223 carries. He led AU with 10 touchdowns. His 1,933 career rushing yards rank 20th in AU history and he certainly has the potential to finish out his career with a huge junior season if the Tigers can improve the blocking up front.

AUBURN | With the season officially wrapped up, it’s time to hand out awards for Auburn’s best performers in 2021. Even though the Tigers finished 6-7, there were still some worthy candidates.

PLAYMAKER — Kobe Hudson

On a team desperate for a wideout to step up, Kobe Hudson became Auburn’s most reliable receiver this season. The sophomore led AU with 44 catches and 580 receiving yards and tied for the team-lead with four touchdown receptions. Hudson wasn’t perfect but he was the best of a wide receiver corps that could certainly use a talent infusion for 2022. If Hudson can take another step forward in his development, he could be a key leader for the group next year and even more of a playmaker for the offense.

TERRIFIC TRANSFER — T.J. Finley

Auburn didn’t bring in many transfers on offense for 2021, but Finley certainly took advantage of his opportunities. It started in September when he stepped in for the ineffective Bo Nix and threw a game-winning touchdown pass on fourth down against Georgia State. When Nix went down with an injury, Finley stepped in as a starter for the final three games. He ended up completing 54.7 percent of his passes for 827 yards with six touchdowns and only one interception. Finley also showed excellent leadership as a starter and a backup, and was a great example to his teammates about working hard and being prepared for when your time comes.

FRESHMAN PHENOM — Jarquez Hunter

His production dipped the second half of the season but Hunter still finished as Auburn’s second-highest rated offensive player according to PFF. His 593 rushing yards ranks ninth all-time among Auburn freshmen, just behind William Andrews and Hunter's position coach, Carnell Williams. Hunter also scored four touchdowns, which is tied for second on the team. Like Bigsby, it would be something to see what Hunter could do running behind an offensive line that could get a decent push at the line of scrimmage.

MOST IMPROVED — John Samuel Shenker

Tight end may not be the most glamorous position on offense but it certainly filled an important role for Auburn in 2021. Shenker set a school record for tight ends with 33 catches for 413 yards. In an offense that lacked explosive plays, especially in conference games, Shenker and his fellow tight ends stepped up and became reliable targets. Shenker’s 41-yard catch in the Birmingham Bowl was a career-long and set up the Tigers lone touchdown of the game. It was also AU’s sixth-longest pass of the season.

UNSUNG HERO — Nick Brahms

Brahms finished his career with 33 starts at center and played much of his senior year with an injury that required surgery before the bowl game. He provided great leadership and did an excellent job representing Auburn with the media. The academic All-American should continue to represent Auburn well in the years to come.