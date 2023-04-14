DEFENSIVE LINE

Defensive end

1. Marcus Harris, Sr.

2. Tobechi Okoli, So.

3. Wilky Denaud, TFr.

Noseguard

1. Justin Rogers, Jr.

2. Jayson Jones, Jr.

3. Lawrence Johnson, Sr.

4. Stephen Johnson, TFr.

Defensive tackle

1. Mosiah Nasili-Kite, Sr.

2. Zeke Walker, Jr.

3. Enyce Sledge, RFr.

There are several interchangeable parts here depending on the formation and offense they’re facing. Harris could start at d-tackle or end. We saw Jones as the starting nose and Rogers as the starting d-tackle several times this spring. Nasili-Kite was a highlight of the spring and should start or be a big part of the playing rotation. More help is already coming in the form of JUCO signee Quientrail Jamison-Travis, who is expected to play defensive tackle, and defensive end Darron Reed. Both are scheduled to enroll at the end of May. Would not be surprised to see some more attrition in addition to Jeffrey M'Ba. AU could use some more help at defensive end and will monitor the portal closely.

JACK LINEBACKER

1. Keldric Faulk, TFr. -OR-

1. Elijah McAllister, Sr.

3. Brenton Williams, TFr.

4. Dylan Brooks, So.

Faulk was a huge late flip by this staff in December and should have an outstanding career at Auburn. McAllister is a solid, get-the-job-done guy and Williams has a pretty good upside. However, it’s pretty clear this position could use an experienced and talented pass rusher out of the transfer portal if one becomes available.

LINEBACKER

MIKE LINEBACKER

1. Austin Keys, Jr.

2. Robert Woodyard, RFr.

3. Powell Gordon, RFr.

WILL LINEBACKER

1. Cam Riley, Jr. -OR-

1. Wesley Steiner, Sr.

3. Eugene Asante, Jr. -OR-

3. DeMario Tolan, So.

Riley can play Mike linebacker too and could start at either position depending on what type of offense AU is facing. Keys had a strong spring and is a dependable striker between the tackles. Steiner improved and could start while Woodyard looks like a future starter at Mike. Asante and Tolan can help out in different ways. Asante, especially, finished spring on a high note.

DEFENSIVE BACK

CORNERBACK

1. D.J. James, Sr.

2. J.D. Rhym, So. (injured)

CORNERBACK

1. Nehemiah Pritchett, Sr.

2. Kayin Lee, TFr.

NICKEL

1. Keionte Scott, Jr.

2. Donovan Kaufman, Jr.

3. Caleb Wooden, So.

SAFETY

1. Zion Puckett, Sr.

2. Austin Ausberry, RFr. -OR-

2. Craig McDonald, So. -OR-

2. Cayden Bridges, So.

SAFETY

1. Jaylin Simpson, Sr.

2. Marquise Gilbert, Jr. -OR-

2. Caleb Wooden, So.

Cornerback is thin at the moment but Rhym should be back to full speed this summer and Lee was a standout this spring who is playing regardless. Auburn has three cornerback signees reporting in May — Tyler Scott, Colton Hood and J.C. Hart — and need at least one to earn a spot in the playing rotation. Scott and/or Simpson could play corner if needed too. Scott, however, is a standout at nickel and should be the starter there with Kaufman able to provide key reps at both nickel and safety. Same for Wooden who got a lot of work at nickel this spring. There could be some attrition at safety with three more signees coming this summer in C.J. Johnson, Sylvester Smith and Terrance Love. Love could potentially grow into a linebacker.

