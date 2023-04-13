QUARTERBACK

1. Robby Ashford, So.

2. T.J. Finley, Jr. -OR-

2. Holden Geriner, RFr.

This position could look a lot different in just a couple of weeks. It wouldn’t be surprising if Auburn added one or even two quarterbacks from the portal and one or more current signal callers decide to move on. Of the current group, Ashford has that dual-threat ability that would compliment AU’s powerful running game the best. None of the current three have proven to be highly accurate or proficient in running an RPO offense to this point.

RUNNING BACK

1. Jarquez Hunter, Jr.

2. Damari Alston, So.

3. Brian Battie, Jr.

4. Sean Jackson, So.

This is one of the Tiger’s best positions and will only get stronger next month when Jeremiah Cobb enrolls. Hunter is the leader and could top the 1,000-yard mark this fall. Alston was one of AU’s most improved players this spring. Offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery wants to rotate the group to spread out the carries and make sure the group remains fresh throughout the season.

WIDE RECEIVER

WR1

1. Koy Moore, Jr.

2. Camden Brown, So.

3. Omari Kelly, So.

WR2

1. Ja’Varrius Johnson, Sr.

2. Jay Fair, So.

3. Tar’Varish Dawson, So.

WR3

1. Nick Mardner, Sr.

2. Malcolm Johnson, Jr. (injured)

3. Landen King, So.

This is a position in transition and could see an addition or two from the portal and some attrition too. Malcolm Johnson should be back this summer and gives the group some playmaking ability. The slot is in pretty good hands with Ja’Varrius Johnson and Fair while the outside positions could use an injection of speed and talent.

TIGHT END

1. Rivaldo Fairweather, Jr.

2. Luke Deal, Sr. -OR-

2. Tyler Fromm, Sr.

4. Brandon Frazier, Sr. -OR-

4. Micah Riley-Ducker, RFr.

This is one of Auburn’s most talented and deepest positions and at least four of the five should play pretty regularly. Fairweather may be the best receiving playmaker on the team right now. Look for AU to use a lot of 12 personnel this fall, which means two tight ends will be on the field together most of the time. This group has a lot of flexibility too. Fairweather can work out wide or in the slot as a receiver. Deal and Fromm can play as an H-back or attached tight end.

OFFENSIVE LINE

LEFT TACKLE

1. Dillon Wade, Jr.

2. Garner Langlo, So.

3. Colby Smith, So.

LEFT GUARD

1. Connor Lew, TFr. -OR-

1. Jeremiah Wright, Jr. (injured)

3. Bradyn Joiner, TFr.

CENTER

1. Avery Jones, Sr.

2. Connor Lew, TFr.

3. Jalil Irvin, Sr.

RIGHT GUARD

1. Kameron Stutts, Sr. -OR-

1. Tate Johnson, Jr. (injured)

3. E.J. Harris, RFr.

RIGHT TACKLE

1. Gunner Britton, Sr.

2. Izavion Miller, Jr.

3. Clay Wedin, TFr.

This is by far the most improved position group on the team. That doesn’t mean it’s one of the top groups in the SEC, but it’s not in the bottom group anymore either. Ward and Britton at tackle and Jones at center, all three transfers, have really solidified the unit. There should be a lot of competition at the guard positions this fall. It’s close enough that you could flip either one right now. But I expect it will be hard to keep a fully healthy Wright or Johnson off the field. AU could look to bolster the group with the addition of another interior offensive lineman in the portal.

