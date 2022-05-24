Plenty of options for lone roster spot

ALEX CITY, AL | Auburn has one roster spot available for the 2022-23 season and Bruce Pearl’s got options. Those options include leaving the spot open or going after a player in the transfer portal. “I have that scholarship available to us if we don't sign another player in this recruiting period and I don't know whether we will or not,” said Pearl. “A lot of that determines on what Al (Flanigan) does. Then there's a possibility Lior Berman could get that scholarship.

Pearl currently has one roster spot available for the 2022-23 season. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

“I'm also mindful that over a period of over four or five years we've got to take a two-scholarship penalty. We took one this past year only having 12 guys on scholarship, we've got to do that one more time. And so those are all options.” Flanigan is going through the NBA Draft process, participating in the G League Elite Camp and having individual workouts with NBA teams. Most current projections don’t have him as a draft pick this year and he has the option to return to Auburn for his senior season. Berman has played in 33 career games as a walk-on and could earn a scholarship as a senior. Last season, senior walk-on Preston Cook was awarded a scholarship. Even if Flanigan returns, Pearl could strengthen the Tigers’ roster through the portal. Players going through the draft process have until June 1 to withdraw their name and return to college. That could put several talented players in the portal. “I've always believed in putting kids in the position to be successful, even before the transfer portal. So it's gotta be the right player, the right fit,” said Pearl. “I’m not a 'bring in the 13 best guys we can find and let the best man win' guy. That's never been how I've been. There are other coaches in our league who are that way. It doesn't make them wrong. I've just never done it that way.”