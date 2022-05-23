G League Elite Camp experience 'really good' for Flanigan
Allen Flanigan is still trying to get his groove back, and he took a big step in the right direction last week.
After entering his name into the draft as an early entrant — not signing with an agent and allowing a return to college — he was one of 44 players invited to the G League Elite Camp in Chicago.
"I think the experience was really good, and I think he wanted that experience as much as anything," Bruce Pearl said Monday before hosting his Fore The Children Golf Classic in Alexander City.
Prior to his junior season, Flanigan was a preseason All-SEC selection and was looking to build off a strong sophomore season where he raised his numbers across the board from his freshman season. However, a preseason surgery done to perform an Achilles injury caused Flanigan to miss all but one non-conference game.
Auburn slowly worked him back into the rotation, but Flanigan was never quite the same as he struggled to settle into a new role with new teammates, all while still recovering just three months removed from surgery.
Flanigan flashed at times, including a 16-point game against Texas A&M in February, but he was just never quite the same. Leading into the NCAA Tournament Flanigan said he was "probably about 80, 85 (percent)" healthy.
Now, though, Flanigan is turning the page and looking to regain that sophomore season form that had him on draft boards.
Along with the G League Elite Camp, Flanigan also went through workouts with several NBA teams and still has a few left this week. Though, a return to Auburn for his senior season is still expected as of now.
"He wanted to be able to get sort of a fresh starting point on where he is right now as it relates to the draft, as it relates to the competition," Pearl said. "And I think he learned a lot at the combine; what he did well, what he needs to do more of and can he move the needle in the last two workouts?
"We'll see, but I think the experience is going to be really good for him individually and I think that's why you have this window where you're able to test the waters, but really learn as much as anything where you are, where the competition is and what needs to be done."
During the G League Elite Camp Flanigan participated in two scrimmages, going for nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3FG), four rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes in one game and six points (3-4 FG), three assists and two rebounds in 17 minutes in the other game.
Assuming he returns for his senior season, Pearl will count on Flanigan to continue to progress and take a step back towards his sophomore self as Auburn looks to replace the production departing in Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler.