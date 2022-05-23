G League Elite Camp experience 'really good' for Flanigan

Allen Flanigan is still trying to get his groove back, and he took a big step in the right direction last week. After entering his name into the draft as an early entrant — not signing with an agent and allowing a return to college — he was one of 44 players invited to the G League Elite Camp in Chicago.

Flanigan is still expected to return for his senior season. (Bob Donnan/USA Today images)

"I think the experience was really good, and I think he wanted that experience as much as anything," Bruce Pearl said Monday before hosting his Fore The Children Golf Classic in Alexander City. Prior to his junior season, Flanigan was a preseason All-SEC selection and was looking to build off a strong sophomore season where he raised his numbers across the board from his freshman season. However, a preseason surgery done to perform an Achilles injury caused Flanigan to miss all but one non-conference game. Auburn slowly worked him back into the rotation, but Flanigan was never quite the same as he struggled to settle into a new role with new teammates, all while still recovering just three months removed from surgery. Flanigan flashed at times, including a 16-point game against Texas A&M in February, but he was just never quite the same. Leading into the NCAA Tournament Flanigan said he was "probably about 80, 85 (percent)" healthy. Now, though, Flanigan is turning the page and looking to regain that sophomore season form that had him on draft boards. Along with the G League Elite Camp, Flanigan also went through workouts with several NBA teams and still has a few left this week. Though, a return to Auburn for his senior season is still expected as of now.