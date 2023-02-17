AUBURN | After working out of the bullpen as a freshman, Chase Allsup will take the mound for the first game of his sophomore season. Allsup is No. 17 Auburn’s Opening Day starter at the Tigers host Indiana Friday for the first of a three-game series. “It's definitely a dream come true,” said Allsup. “We all sit there dreaming about opening up the weekend on Friday nights as a kid and to come out here and finally make it a reality to be able to do that, help your team get ahead.”

Allsup will be Auburn's Opening Day starter. (Auburn athletics)

In 23 appearances last season, Allsup was 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA. He struck out 36 and walked 17 in 29.1 innings. “What's gonna be important to me is just trying to get through as many innings as I can and have command of all my pitches. Just trying to give our bullpen a chance to not have to use a lot of guys that first day so we have more depth at later in the weekend,” said the right-hander. Auburn is scheduled to start junior right-hander Joseph Gonzalez Saturday and freshman left-hander Drew Nelson Sunday. Gonzalez is AU’s top returning pitcher after going 7-4 with a 3.22 ERA in 14 starts a year ago. They will face an experienced Indiana lineup that returns seven of nine position starters. “They have real power,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “They got two or three guys that can absolutely steal a base if you're not aware of how to stop the running game or slow it down a little bit. Big swings. If you make cripple pitches or don't get into some good sequencing of quality, you'll pay for it.” Sophomore outfielder Carter Mathison returns after hitting .273 with 19 home runs and 58 RBI as does senior catcher Matthew Ellis, who hit .271 with 18 home runs and 65 RBI. Senior shortstop Phillip Glasser hit .346 with 12 doubles and stole 6 of 7 bases a year ago.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzMxb3JBamotd2ZjP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=