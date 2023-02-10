Armstrong and Isbell were part of the bullpen last season. Vail transferred from TCU while Cannon signed out of junior college.

The first-year pitching coach has identified graduate left-hander Tommy Vail, sophomore right-hander John Armstrong, senior right-hander Chase Isbell and sophomore right-hander Will Cannon as his top options over the final 3.0 innings.

AUBURN | With a week to go until the season opener, Daron Schoenrock is starting to get a better feel for how Auburn will close out games.

“The elite, elite pitching staffs at this level and the best ones I've ever coached have the ability to create swing-and-miss,” said Schoenrock. “The best way to do that is for myself and Nate (LaRue) and whoever's catching to get to that pitcher's strength immediately when we get to two strikes. Will Cannon is a backend bullpen guy that does possess some two-strike weapons.

“Tommy Vail is a guy that does possess some two-strike weapons and John Armstrong has an unbelievable mind for relieving and pitching. He dissects his stuff and understands his stuff as well as anybody on the staff. So trying to get those four, and it may be a different guy every day based on where the lineup shakes out.”

The Tigers were fortunate to have two workhorses in the bullpen last season. Blake Burkhalter, who saved 16 games, was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the second round, and Carson Skipper, who pitched in 70 career games, was drafted in the 11th round by the Colorado Rockies.

“In the past it was Skipper and Burkhalter. Get to those two in the last two innings and the game's over,” said Schoenrock. “It's gonna take a few more guys being involved at the end and it may unfold where we get to March and or April and we whittle four down to one or two.

“But right now we're still in the process of evaluating and seeing how guys handle the situations they’re gonna be in.”

A few other pitchers could figure prominently in the bullpen and also have the potential to start if needed. Junior right-hander Christian Herberholz, graduate left-hander Tommy Sheehan and junior left-hander Tanner Bauman should all have significant roles on the staff.

Sheehan returns after transferring from Notre Dame and returning from elbow surgery. Herberholz and Bauman both signed out of junior college.

“Herberholz is a transfer that can eat up some stuff as a midweek starter or piggyback guy,” said Schoenrock. “Tommy Sheehan has gotten all the way back healthy now and we're gonna look for some help from him. Tanner Bauman is a junior college guy that has started and has relieved.”

Auburn opens the season Feb. 17-19 with a three-game series against Indiana at Plainsman Park.