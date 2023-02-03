Hugh Freeze just got his quarterback.

Walker White, the nation's No. 4 dual-threat QB from the 2024 class, announced his commitment to Auburn Friday afternoon. He chose the Tigers over his other two finalists: Clemson and Baylor.

How does he feel like he fits in with Hugh Freeze's system?

"I feel like I fit very well," White told AuburnSports.com last month. "I feel like the system they're running is similar to what I’m already familiar with."