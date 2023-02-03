Walker White, the nation's No. 4 dual-threat QB from the 2024 class, announced his commitment to Auburn Friday afternoon. He chose the Tigers over his other two finalists: Clemson and Baylor.
How does he feel like he fits in with Hugh Freeze's system?
"I feel like I fit very well," White told AuburnSports.com last month. "I feel like the system they're running is similar to what I’m already familiar with."
Auburn's 2024 class now contains White, cornerback A'Mon Lane and cornerback Jayden Lewis. All three are rated as four-stars as Auburn starts to take serious strides in building its next class.
Hailing from Little Rock, Ark., White attends the Little Rock Christian Academy and visited Auburn in the middle of January. He spent most of his visit with head coach Hugh Freeze, offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery and senior analyst Jesse Stone, who's an alum of Little Rock Christian.
"Ever since Coach Freeze got the job, it's been at the top of my mind and has always just piqued my interest," White said after his January visit.
White is listed as 6-foot-3, 210 pounds. He's the No. 171 overall player and the No. 4 dual-threat QB in the 2024 class.