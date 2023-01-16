"It only means one thing," White said. "It shows that they care and that they want me. That means a lot and I definitely enjoyed every part of today."

The entire coaching staff welcomed the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the country to Auburn Saturday, as the 6-foot-3 Little Rock, Ark., native made an unofficial visit. He felt the love the Tigers showed him and it's got his attention.

Auburn's had White attention for a while, at least since Hugh Freeze was hired.

"Ever since Coach Freeze got the job, [Auburn]’s been at the top of my mind and has always just piqued my interest," White said. Just coming here is very cool. Just getting to know the staff, see the campus and see everything for what it really is and the culture. It’s a really cool place and I loved it."

White spent most of the day with the head coach Freeze and offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery. They showed him around the new football facility, toured campus and talked football.

How does the four-star feel like he fits in their offensive system?

"I feel like I fit very well," White said. "I feel like the system they're running is similar to what I’m already familiar with. Obviously it’s a lot more complex, but I do the same type of stuff. I feel like they want to use me in the same way that I know I can be used and that I can thrive."