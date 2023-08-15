Auburn's 2024 class is taking shape heading into the fall. Meanwhile, the work in the 2025 class can truly get underway, as Auburn could start initiating contact Aug. 1. We've already reviewed some names to keep an eye on in Alabama, so let's review some names outside of the state. Here are some names to know from Florida and Georgia.

Kamare Williams visited Auburn for Big Cat Weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

1. Kamare Williams (WR - Chaminade Madonna) Big Cat Weekend marked three trips to Auburn for Kamare Williams, the four-star wide receiver out of Hollywood, Fla. He used the recruiting event as a chance to develop its relationship even further with Marcus Davis, who has the south Florida connection. It makes it that much easier to talk with the wide receivers' coach, which Williams likes "everything" about. An early decision could be on the radar for Williams, who is strongly considering Auburn, Florida, Miami and Florida State.

2. Waden Charles (WR - Palm Beach Central) The last time that Waden Charles was on Auburn's campus was for the Western Kentucky game last fall. He's since grabbed the attention of the new staff, which led to his invitation to Big Cat Weekend. Charles feels like the coaching staff has gotten better since Freeze arrived and Marcus Davis gives the Tigers a boost in his recruitment. Like Williams, having his position coach and primary recruiter from the same area is a bonus for Auburn's recruiting pitch. Right now, Auburn is high on his list, along with Miami, Tennessee, LSU and Florida State. He plans to return to campus this fall for a game, but an early decision is certainly a possibility for the 6-foot-2 wideout.

3. Jadon Perlotte (OLB - Buford) Currently committed to Georgia, outside linebacker Jadon Perlotte has since visited Auburn a couple of times since his commitment to the Bulldogs. First it was for A-Day in April and most recently it was in late July for Big Cat Weekend. Following two visits, Auburn's certainly grabbed his attention under the new staff. He likes how the Tigers envision him in their defensive scheme, which is as a utility guy who can play all over. Perlotte noted that a "surprise" could be coming soon around August, but what the surprise is, if any, has yet to be seen.

4. Brayden Jacobs (OL - Buford) Another Buford standout making a name for himself is offensive lineman Brayden Jacobs, who was also at Big Cat Weekend. The 6-foot-7 lineman is the son of former Auburn running back Brandon Jacobs, who went on to have a nine-year NFL career. The Tigers made their case during his latest visit and will "easily" be one of his top schools, as he begins the process of narrowing things down heading into the fall. Seeing how involved Auburn's coaching staff was with everything caught his eye, as the No. 62 player in the nation continues to grow his relationships. Jacobs plans to return at least once this fall for a game.

5. Zayden Walker (OLB - Schley County) Auburn recently landed a commitment from Schley County in the 2024 class with defensive back Jalewis Solomon, but there's another elite playmaker on the roster. Zayden Walker is ranked as the No. 1 outside linebacker in the nation, which warrants the attention he'll receive this fall. Walker visited Auburn in the spring and is the younger brother of current Auburn defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker. His first visit to Auburn with the new facilities impressed him, as he got a chance to meet with linebackers coach Josh Aldridge and talk ball. Aldridge spoke to Walker about where he fits in with the Tigers, which is at both inside and outside linebacker.

6. Antwann Hill (QB - Houston County) One of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 class, Antwann Hill was in Auburn a couple months ago for his team's 7-on-7. He felt as if communication had somewhat slowed at one point between himself and Auburn, but that it could pick back up in the fall. He likes what Hugh Freeze is doing and the system that Philip Montgomery brings to the table. "You got a bunch of quarterback gurus that know what it takes to get to the league, so that’s a good school," Hill said in June.

7. Devin Williams (CB - Buford) With over 30 offers, cornerback Devin Williams could be another name out of Buford to keep an eye on. He joined several of his teammates at Big Cat Weekend, as Auburn appears to be making the connection with the Georgia powerhouse a priority early on. Other visits this summer include Notre Dame, Alabama and Tennessee. Williams is rated as the No. 81 player in the nation.

8. Ethan Barbour (TE - Alpharetta) Auburn has its eyes on a couple tight ends out of the Peach State. One of which is Ethan Barbour, who recently narrowed his list down to eight programs in late July. Auburn is in the mix with Ohio State, South Carolina, Florida State, Georgia, USC, Alabama and Texas. It's still rather early for Barbour, but Auburn could have some work to do in this one, as it's thought that Georgia and Alabama might have an edge early on.

9. Ryan Ghea (TE - Milton) It was a busy summer for tight end Ryan Ghea, who saw his offer list grow even more as he visited campuses across the country. Ghea holds over 30 offers and took a couple of visits to Auburn earlier this year. It's only a matter of time before Ghea returns to Auburn's campus, as it's one of the places he wants to check out more this fall. Other schools in the mix early on include Georgia Tech, Wisconsin, Purdue, Michigan, Vanderbilt and Miami.