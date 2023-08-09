August is in full swing, and while this month is a dead period, Hugh Freeze knows that in the SEC, recruiting never takes a break. As the Tigers started handing out official scholarship offers to those in the 2024 class at the beginning of the month, Aug. 1 also had significance for the 2025. Auburn can now initiate contact with those recruits. Here are 10 in-state names to keep an eye on, outside of Auburn's lone commit in the class, Malik Autry.

Ryan Williams is the top receiver in the 2025 class.

1. Ryan Williams (WR - Saraland) Perhaps the most explosive recruit in the 2025 class, Ryan Williams is an elite talent for Saraland. The 6-foot-1 receiver has been regarded by some as one of the top receivers in the nation, regardless of class, and there's a reason why he's such a high priority for Auburn. Last season for Saraland, Williams recorded 88 receptions for 1,641 yards receiving and 24 touchdowns. He also added 700 yards rushing on 57 carries, helping lead Saraland to a state title. An Auburn legacy, Williams committed to Alabama last October and wasn't considering Auburn at the time. When Hugh Freeze was hired, things changed. He visited campus a couple of times in the spring and also took some trips to Georgia. It appears that the three rivals are the only schools he's looking into, as Auburn has work to do heading into the fall.

2. Jakaleb Faulk (OLB - Highland Home) It's almost time for Jakaleb Faulk to announce his commitment, publicly making his decision Aug. 21. The five schools on the table will be Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Clemson, but this might be more of an Iron Bowl battle for Faulk. Auburn's done a good job recruiting him and hosted him for Big Cat Weekend at the end of July, giving the Tigers the last visit before the dead period. He's the younger brother of current Auburn defensive end Keldric Faulk, which helps, but doesn't necessarily mean it's an Auburn lock. However, the way that Hugh Freeze and his staff have approached Jakaleb's recruitment has the Tigers in a great spot ahead of the decision.

3. Zion Grady (DE - Charles Henderson) When Zion Grady dropped his top 10 schools in late July, it was not a shock that Auburn made the cut. “Auburn is like home for me," Grady told TideIllustrated two weeks ago. "I’m basically there anytime they have something. I like how they have been recruiting lately and look forward to building with the new staff.” Grady's visited Auburn a couple of times this year, most recently for a spring practice. He's from the same high school as secondary coach Zac Etheridge, which could be a key connection in his recruitment. Other schools in his top 10 include Alabama, Florida State, Michigan, Louisville, Georgia, Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and USC.

4. Alvin Henderson (RB - Elba) Auburn's found success in recruiting in-state running backs recently, with Jeremiah Cobb in the 2023 class and J'Marion Burnette in the 2024 class. The Tigers are looking to continue that trend with Elba, Ala., tailback Alvin Henderson. Henderson's made Auburn one of his most popular visit spots, taking several trips to the Plains this year already, with plans for more this fall. He visited in January, April and many times in June. With over 70 offers, there's still a long ways to go with Henderson, but establishing a strong relationship early has put Auburn in a group of serious contenders for the No. 34 player in the nation. He narrowed his schools down to Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Penn State, Oregon, Miami, Arkansas, Tennessee and USC.

5. Jared Smith (DE - Spain Park) One of several top recruits to attend Big Cat Weekend at the end of July, Auburn's recruiting momentum from the event caught the eye of four-star defensive end Jared Smith. It was his first time getting to interact with the new coaching staff and seeing the culture that's being installed at Auburn shot the Tigers up his list. Right now, Alabama and Georgia are a couple schools also highly regarded by Smith, but there's no timetable for a decision.

6. Derick Smith (WR - Southside) Big Cat Weekend was beneficial for a lot of guys, but especially Selma, Ala., native Derick Smith. Smith noted that his late July visited helped the Tigers "a lot," boosting them to a group of six that are standing out early to the four-star. Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida State and Penn State are some other programs sticking out at the moment for Smith, who plans to return this fall for a game.



7. Dillon Alfred (WR - Saraland) Sure, a lot of attention is gonna be on Ryan Williams at Saraland this year, but don't forget about Dillon Alfred. The Rivals250 wide receiver is entering his first season for Saraland, but Auburn took notice of him early on. Alfred's been to Auburn three times this year: once in January, once in March and once in June. It was after his March visit that he picked up an offer — just the second offer in his recruitment. As a sophomore for Gautier High in Mississippi, Alfred recorded 1,196 yards receiving on 57 receptions and 15 touchdowns. Other offers include Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

8. Jourdin Crawford (DT - Parker) One of several playmakers attending Parker High in Birmingham, Jourdin Crawford visited Auburn a couple of times this summer. He made the trip in late June and was once again on campus at the end of July for Big Cat Weekend. With over 25 offers, Crawford is set to narrow things down soon and there appears to be no question that the Tigers will be in the mix. As a sophomore, the 6-foot-1 defensive lineman could be found in the backfield of opposing offenses consistently. He recorded 60 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

9. Mal Waldrep (OL - Central) There hasn't been a campus that Mal Waldrep has seen more than Auburn. The 6-foot-5 offensive lineman from Phenix City, Ala., is constantly visiting, building his relationship with offensive line coach Jake Thornton and getting a better feel for the Plains. He was most recently on campus for Big Cat Weekend to no surprise, where Auburn impressed him yet again. Right now, two teams are sticking out early to Waldrep — Auburn and Clemson. He's not in a rush to make a decision, but could come to one as early as this winter.