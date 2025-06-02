Rivals250 update: Auburn commits

June is here and so is another update to the Rivals250 rankings. With it comes some movement for Auburn commits. Auburn holds the No. 24 recruiting class in the country with seven commits, five of which are in the latest rankings. One Auburn player moved up, three moved down and one remained stagnant in the most recent release. The complete rankings can be found here.

Parker Pritchett took his official visit to Auburn over the weekend. (Photo by Parker Pritchett | X)

Parker Pritchett, OL — Columbus, Ga. Previous ranking: 154 Current ranking: 156 Movement: (-2) Pritchett was just on campus for his official visit, as the Tigers seemed to firm up his commitment before a trip to Florida next week. The official visit to Florida may not be the final official visit that Pritchett takes, but it's the only one on the books right now.

Shadarius Toodle, LB — Mobile, Ala. Previous ranking: 90 Current ranking: 89 Movement: (+1) It's set to be a busy month for Toodle, who's embarking on a jam packed official visit schedule. He's already taken official visits to Georgia and Michigan, with upcoming trips to North Carolina (June 6-8), Auburn (June 13-15) and Baylor (June 20-22). Georgia continues to be the program thrown around in regards to the biggest threat to pull Toodle away from his long-standing Auburn pledge, as the Bulldogs appear to have made quite the impression on him two weeks ago.

Hezekiah Harris, EDGE — Huntsville, Ala. Previous ranking: 97 Current ranking: 97 Movement: (-) There was no movement for Harris in the latest rankings, but there continues to be developments in his recruitment. He's fresh off an official visit with Auburn, and while he still feels he made the right decision, Harris is still open to hearing other programs out. Florida will get him on an official visit this upcoming weekend, with Tennessee next in line. Tennessee could be the one to watch the closest, as he's been to campus several times this spring and the Volunteers are recruiting him heavily.

Denairius Gray, WR — Hollywood, Fla. Previous ranking: 66 Current ranking: 99 Movement: (-33) Gray dropped the most out of any Auburn commit. He was last on campus in mid-May, taking an unofficial visit to the Plains while his high school teammate and Auburn running back target Derrek Cooper took his official. Gray is set to officially visit Auburn June 13-15, with Washington and North Carolina State also in the picture.

Devin Carter, WR — Douglasville, Ga. Previous ranking: 161 Current ranking: 167 Movement: (-6) Another Auburn wide receiver commit that saw his ranking drop was Carter, who moved down six spots in the update. Carter was just on Georgia's campus for an official visit over the weekend and will officially visit Florida State this upcoming weekend before returning to Auburn June 13-15.