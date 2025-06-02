Auburn 'right decision' for DE commit

"I feel like I made the right decision," Harris said.

Things went smooth for the Tigers' defensive end commit, who is actively being pursued by Tennessee and Florida as a flip target. Getting back to the Plains reaffirmed his decision that he made 11 months ago to commit to the program.

With other SEC teams pushing, Auburn got Hezekiah Harris back on campus for an official visit over the weekend.

Highlights of the visit included the photoshoot and seeing everybody on staff once again. He spent most of the weekend with outside linebackers coach Roc Bellantoni, who was brought back to Auburn earlier this year.

"I spent most of my weekend with Coach Roc, building a bond and getting even closer bond — we're already pretty close," Harris said. "He's just helping me out, making me the best man I can be."

Meanwhile, an already strong relationship with defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams also continues to strengthen.

"It's grown a lot," Harris said. "I've known him since ninth grade, he's been recruiting me hard. I'm just real comfortable with him."

Entering his senior year this fall, Harris is also nearing one year as an Auburn commit. What's kept him committed throughout the process?

"Constant communication, that's what really does it," Harris said.

Head coach Hugh Freeze continues to play a major factor in his process.

"I've been knowing him for a long time too," Harris said. "He's been recruiting me, pushing me hard. He's one of them coaches that wants better for you."

Florida and Tennessee are the only two schools that Harris is still looking at and the plan is to ride it out until signing day. He's set to officially visit Florida this upcoming weekend and Tennessee June 20-22.