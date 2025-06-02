Bama commit covers Auburn official visit

"The OV was great," Matthews said. "I was assigned with AK. He was a very good person. He showed me around Auburn. I just liked how Auburn was today. We had a good time."

This weekend was his official visit with Auburn, as the Tigers are one of three schools outside of Alabama that are getting the four-star defensive end on campus for an official. Matthews spent time around coaches, discussed defensive scheme and toured campus with director of high school scouting AK Mogulla.

He's logged two trips this year to the Plains, with the first of the two in April for Big Cat.

During his visit, he spent more time around defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams and outside linebackers coach Roc Bellantoni, discussing where Matthews would fit in with Auburn's defense. The vision is having Matthews be somewhat of both a buck linebacker and defensive end.

"They think I could be a big player in their defense, and I made big plays in the backfield, so that's their message to me," Matthews said.

Auburn's history of tradition was the thing that stuck out to Matthews about his visit, while also building up his relationship with both King-Williams and Bellantoni.

"They are very nice guys," Matthews said. "Coach Roc, he's just looking to better me outside of football. Coach Vontrell, that guy, he's just himself."

Auburn was the first program to host Matthews on an official visit, as he returns to Tuscaloosa for his Alabama official visit June 6-8. He's then headed to LSU June 13-15 and Florida State June 20-22 to round out his summer.

However, even though Auburn helped itself over the weekend, it's still going to be tough to pull Matthews away from his Alabama pledge.

"It's going to take a lot from all colleges that I'm going to visit," Matthews said. "They just got to come with their A game."