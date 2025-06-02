FSU commit on Auburn OV: 'Everything was good'

"It was great," Bell said. "The vibe, the energy, everything was good."

The Tigers are the main school pushing for a flip from the four-star out of Miami Lakes, Fla., who was on campus Friday through Sunday for his official. It was his second ever visit to the Plains and there were no complains heading home.

One is with Florida State. The other one was over the weekend with Auburn.

While there was plenty of football discussed on the visit, one thing that grabbed Bell's attention was how Auburn could help him off the field after football.

"It was big because they focused mostly on financial aid and how to get a good job after football," Bell said. "It wasn't only focused on football, this was focused on after that and becoming a man."

Bell's primary recruiter from Auburn is safeties coach TJ Rushing, who he spent considerable time with over the weekend.

"He always has a vibe when I go up there," Bell said of Rushing. "His energy doesn't change, it's always the same thing."

What's Rushing's message been to him?

"Keep your head on a straight line," Bell said. "Choose the best school for you. And just continue to ball out."

Bell's been committed to Florida State for quite some time, making his decision back in October of 2023. Auburn is trying to change that and will "definitely" get him back in the fall for a game.

"They're in the same situation as building a team from the bottom," Bell said. "They haven't had a good season in three years. But this year they're a young team."