Four-star LB likes fit with Durkin defense

AUBURN | When it comes to choosing a school, four-star linebacker Anthony Davis has several priorities including how he fits into a particular defense.
Auburn’s got that covered pretty well with DJ Durkin’s aggressive scheme.
Davis said one of the highlights of his official visit this weekend was spending time with the coaches in the defensive meeting room.
“It lets the linebackers be able to run free and really play fast. I really like it a lot,” said Davis, who is being recruited to play the Will linebacker for the Tigers.
“The Will position gets to play free. He’s in the box, out of the box. That kinda compliments me as a player.”
Davis, from Grayson in Loganville, Ga., has been a frequent visitor to AU over the last couple of years and developed a strong relationship with the staff.
“I’ve been up here plenty of times and it’s just great coming back up here,” he said. “I would just say the hospitality here. They make you feel good about yourself. They’re real people. You can tell they’re real genuine and they actually care."
Durkin and AU’s staff made it clear they want Davis to be part of their 2026 class.
“They were just like that I’m a priority for them and they really want me and they can show me how they can develop me at a high level,” said Davis.
Davis, 6-foot-1 and 197 pounds, has a firm top five of Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida and Michigan. He’s got additional visits set up for Ole Miss June 6, Michigan June 13 and Alabama June 20.
He hopes to have a final decision in July or August.
“It’s a tight race right now,” he said. “It’s going to be a hard one, but I’m gonna trust God with it.”
Davis is rated the nation’s No. 14 linebacker and No. 173 overall prospect by Rivals.