Four-star LB likes fit with Durkin defense

AUBURN | When it comes to choosing a school, four-star linebacker Anthony Davis has several priorities including how he fits into a particular defense. Auburn’s got that covered pretty well with DJ Durkin’s aggressive scheme. Davis said one of the highlights of his official visit this weekend was spending time with the coaches in the defensive meeting room.

Davis has been a top Auburn linebacker target for a long time. (Photo by Caleb Jones/AuburnSports.com)

“It lets the linebackers be able to run free and really play fast. I really like it a lot,” said Davis, who is being recruited to play the Will linebacker for the Tigers. “The Will position gets to play free. He’s in the box, out of the box. That kinda compliments me as a player.” Davis, from Grayson in Loganville, Ga., has been a frequent visitor to AU over the last couple of years and developed a strong relationship with the staff. “I’ve been up here plenty of times and it’s just great coming back up here,” he said. “I would just say the hospitality here. They make you feel good about yourself. They’re real people. You can tell they’re real genuine and they actually care."