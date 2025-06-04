No. 1 QB visits Auburn

"This is my first time down here and me and my family want to come back for sure," Haven said. "Auburn is definitely one of those schools that will be at the top of my list for sure."

The 6-foot-5 quarterback from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was in town for several hours, touring the facilities, seeing Jordan Hare Stadium and meeting with multiple coaches.

Five-star Elijah Haven made his way to the Plains for the first time.

While on campus, Haven spent a majority of his time with Auburn quarterbacks coach Kent Austin.

"Coach Austin is great," Haven said. "We just kind of chopped it up a little bit. You can tell he’s a great guy, great energy. Just love everything about him as a coach and as a person as well."

The two discussed Haven's fit in the offense, as Haven drew some similarities in his skillset to current Auburn freshman Deuce Knight and how the Tigers plan to utilize Knight.

"You see a guy like Deuce Knight, a lot of our skillset is the same in a way," Haven said. "I think I’d fit in with this offense very well...They definitely discussed how they develop their quarterbacks and what separates them from other schools. I really appreciated that because that’s something I look for and how are you developing quarterbacks that come in here? Deuce is a great example of that."

Haven also met with head coach Hugh Freeze during the visit.

"I just love Coach Freeze," Haven said. "He’s a very high energy guy, but you can tell he’s very down to Earth. I just appreciate him having us here today."

There are "definitely" plans to return this fall for a game, as Haven is looking to take his time and hoping to have a decision in the summer ahead of his senior season. He's also planning to see Alabama, LSU and Michigan before the dead period hits later this month.

What sticks out to him about Auburn?

"I think just the vibe and the energy," Haven said. "It’s just a very homey feel, very family-type feel that I look for when I’m evaluating a school and how I want to pursue that school."