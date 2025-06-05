Tigers 'top three' for Mississippi DL

"I loved it, I ain't gonna lie," Wells said. "From the moment I stepped in, I already knew I was gonna love it. I mean, it's big, it's beautiful. I mean, the coach is great, and it just feels right."

The 6-foot-5 defensive lineman out of Petal, Miss., wrapped up a midweek official visit Thursday, as the Tigers are one of four SEC schools getting Wells on an official this summer.

Corey Wells is another prospect out of the Magnolia State to keep an eye on.

Auburn's had some success in recent years recruiting the state of Mississippi.

Auburn was the second official visit for Wells, who previously took an official with Ole Miss. He has upcoming officials with Texas and Mississippi State, but the Tigers made a strong impression during his first ever trip to the Plains. What stood out the most about his Auburn visit?

"Talking with the coaches, watching the coaches practice with the players, the photo shoot, the food — the food was real good," Wells said.

Wells spent plenty of time with defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams during the visit. His biggest takeaway was that King-Williams genuinely cares for his players and gets the best out of them.

"Coach Vontrell, he’s a good coach, he gets after it," Wells said. "He loves his players, he's gonna teach his players, he's gonna make sure his players get after it, make sure they're good."

Head coach Hugh Freeze also is involved in Wells' recruitment.

"He loves us Mississippi boys," Wells said. "Mississippi is very underrated, and coaches like him just coming to get us. I appreciate it, and I feel like all Mississippi boys are gonna appreciate it."

Following the visit, Wells has Auburn sitting "top three" in his recruitment, with a plan to make a decision sometime before his senior season.