Rivals100 TE enjoys first Auburn visit

One of the top tight ends in the 2027 class was in the South this weekend.
He knew he had to visit Auburn.
D'Angelo White, the No. 5 tight end in the 2027 class, visited Auburn Tuesday as part of a trip from his hometown Cleveland, Ohio, to the southern part of the country.
"I was like, I got to go to Auburn, got to check that out," White said. "So, you know, came down here, checked it out, expected what I thought it would be."
Overall, it was a good first impression.
"It was good, very good visit," White said. "The facility, very nice facility. Coaching staff, very cool people around. The way they use the tight ends, use the tight ends in a very good way."
White, 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, spent time with Auburn tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua throughout the visit. What was the message from Aigamaua?
"Really go with what's best for you," White said. "Make sure Auburn's one of the top schools, you know, things like that."
Auburn is "one of the top schools" for White in his recruitment, albeit there's a long way to go and he's not in a rush to make a decision. Regardless, he knows that the Plains is someplace that he'd like to return to down the road.
"I'll definitely be back," White said. "It's very welcoming. It's a place with humble people. This is a place I would like to be, come check it out every now and then."