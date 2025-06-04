Rivals100 TE enjoys first Auburn visit

One of the top tight ends in the 2027 class was in the South this weekend.

He knew he had to visit Auburn.

D'Angelo White, the No. 5 tight end in the 2027 class, visited Auburn Tuesday as part of a trip from his hometown Cleveland, Ohio, to the southern part of the country.

"I was like, I got to go to Auburn, got to check that out," White said. "So, you know, came down here, checked it out, expected what I thought it would be."