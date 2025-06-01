Four-star ATH can make instant impact

AUBURN | Auburn views Tyriq Green as more than just a defensive back, and that’s just fine with the four-star athlete from Buford, Ga. Green, 6-foot and 185 pounds, spent the weekend in Auburn on his first official visit. “Really, just all around. Being able to come in here and do everything. Put me in the return game, being able to play corner,” said Green. “It sounds good.”

Green will announce his decision on July 12. (Photo by Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

The Tigers’s coaching staff also talked to Green about coming in and making an instant impact as a freshman next fall. “Their program, they can see me at it and I can see myself there too. Coming in here and being able to play and be like an SEC/Freshman All-American,” said Green. One of the highlights for Green during his visit was spending time with Auburn defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and safeties coach TJ Rushing. “I feel like I got a lot closer with the coaches this weekend. So that stands out a lot, our relationship getting closer this weekend,” said Green.