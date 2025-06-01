Edwards’ sixth trip yields even more insight

Will six trips be enough for Jireh Edwards?

The 5-star safety from Baltimore has visited the Plains half a dozen times now and said this trip augmented his already-strong feelings about the Tigers. He always sees familiar faces here — three former St. Frances teammates are on campus and a fourth, safety Wayne Henry, is committed to the team’s Class of 2026 group.

“(Henry) is like my best bud,” Edwards said. “Them committed here makes me really look at Auburn differently. Auburn’s got to be doing something right for me to have three teammates here already.”

Those teammates rarely go a day, Edwards said, without reminding him about why the Tigers’ program is the best place for him. Linebacker Bryce Deas goes so far as to craft a scenario, much like a movie script, whereby Edwards commits to Auburn while the team celebrates after a win against Alabama in the 2025 Iron Bowl.

That seems unlikely — only because Edwards plans to make his decision on July 5.

Edwards is being pursued by a large group of college programs, though he seems most intrigued by Florida, Texas A&M and Alabama along with the Tigers. Still, none of those rival programs have such a massive supply of Edwards’ friends on the roster. And that familiarity will play a role.

“Guys make me feel like I’m home already,” Edwards said. “You’re going to see on July 5th.”

Edwards said his focus on this trip was to spend more time with players rather than coaches and specifically mentioned enjoying a chance to catch up with safety Kaleb Harris. With that said, Edwards enjoyed his time with assistant coach T.J. Rushing as well and appreciated an opportunity to meet Rushing’s family.

Edwards clearly likes Auburn, but he understands the gravity of the decision that awaits him. He’s thinking about things from a (very) long-term perspective.

And it’s not just about which program offers the richest NIL package.

“All I want to do is create generational wealth for my family and friends,” Edwards said. “It’s more development, just trying to get to the NFL and get that gold jacket on one day and build money off money. All the stocks and stuff like that. I think way bigger than just NIL.”