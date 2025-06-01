Durkin sticking out to Mississippi LB

"I mean, after this, Auburn is a top school," White said. "It's going to be a lot to think about."

The four-star linebacker out of Jackson, Miss., took an official visit with Auburn over the weekend, as he got a feel for campus and became more familiar with the Tigers' coaching staff.

There's a lot to consider following his first visit.

TJ White had never been to Auburn before this weekend.

White's first impression was a good one, as the No. 141 player in the country spent most of his weekend with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach DJ Durkin.

"He's honest. He's a good coach," White said. "He's really developed a lot of linebackers to the draft. He's upfront about what he's about."

Auburn envisions White fitting in at middle linebacker in the defense

"I really got to see the campus, see the scheme fit and where I would play," White said. "When I got here, I went up to Coach Durkin's office and we talked about it. Then I had a good time the rest of the time with Jamonta Waller, my Mississippi boy."

North Carolina already hosted White on an official visit, with Florida State, Tennessee and Mississippi State next in line to get him on campus. He's looking to have a decision sometime in either July or August.

"The top ones I have right now are doing what they need to do," White said. "I feel like I can play in their scheme and be developed. I really feel like it's going to be where I feel at home."

What sticks out to him the most about Auburn?

"The developmental part," White said. "They have a real good defense and have developed a lot of linebackers, a lot of defensive players in general. And Coach Durkin is one of the best defensive coordinators."