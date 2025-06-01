Auburn 'high ranking' following official visit

"It was great, you know, just coming back here," Miller said. "I missed it a little bit. Definitely one of my favorite campuses to come on and look around, talk to the coaches and stuff like that. It was a great weekend."

Miller was on his official visit to Auburn over the weekend, his second out of four planned official visits after taking a trip to Stanford two weeks ago.

While on campus for the weekend, one thing stuck out to him — Auburn is a family-oriented program.

"I know I came here earlier on unofficial, but the OV just really solidified that family is a big thing here," Miller said. "I think it's just because it's the South also that's so family-oriented, and I feel like I can talk to the coaches as family."

Offensive line coach Jake Thornton is his main contact at Auburn and the two stay in contact often.

"He's young, so I feel like he's not so old where he can't relate to me," Miller said. "I think he's been in my position, and it kind of helps that he's coached at smaller schools, so I feel like he knows just how to develop you and stuff like that."

Auburn sees Miller fitting in mostly as a tackle, but he also mentioned that playing some snaps at guard could also boost his stock. Where does Auburn sit in his recruitment following the visit?

"Definitely high-ranking," he said. "I'm taking two more visits after this, a total of four, so definitely up there. I really like this university."

The other two programs set to get him on campus this summer will be Wisconsin next weekend and USC later on this month. Sometimes other programs can jump into the mix, but Miller feels good that he'll commit to one of the four schools he's officially visited.

"I definitely take care and go through this process very carefully," Miller said. "It's a big decision for me, so I'm going to go through everything after USC and make a decision before senior year."