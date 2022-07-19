More records set on third day of draft

It came a day after having four picks in the first five rounds , which is also a program record. The eight total draft picks are tied for second-most in program history. Auburn had 11 players selected in the 45-round 2010 MLB Draft.

Fresh off a second College World Series appearance in three postseasons, Auburn set a record with eight players taken within the first 20 rounds of the 2022 MLB Draft.

The draft concluded Tuesday with four Tigers selected including RHP Carson Skipper in the 11th round by the Colorado Rockies, LHP Hayden Mullins in the 12th round by the Boston Red Sox, third baseman Blake Rambusch in the 15th round by the Seattle Mariners and shortstop Brody Moore in the 17th round by the St. Louis Cardinals.

On Sunday night, RHP Blake Burkhalter was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the second round. Monday’s selections included RHP Mason Barnett going to the Kansas City Royals in the third round, and RHP Trace Bright to the Baltimore Orioles and first baseman Sonny DiChiara to the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth round.

Skipper, the No. 326 overall pick, was a four-year contributor at Auburn used mainly as a reliever. In 70 appearances, he was 11-8 with a 4.96 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 132.1 innings.

Mullins, the No. 369 overall pick, was Auburn’s Friday night starter this season before a season-ending injury to his throwing arm. He finished his junior season 2-1 with a 3.63 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 34.2 innings in eight starts.

Rambusch, the No. 456 overall pick, joined the Tigers this season out of Grayson College. He was a standout in his lone season batting .327 with 13 doubles, one triple, four home runs, 37 RBI and 16 stolen bases working out of the leadoff slot.

Moore, the No. 517 overall pick, played in 143 career games including 131 starts in his four-year career at Auburn. He had his best season as a senior in 2022 batting .291 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 38 RBI. He had a .982 fielding percentage at shortstop.

None of Auburn’s signees in the 2022 class were drafted with the Tigers only losing a transfer commitment from Miami-Ohio RHP Jonathan Brand, who was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the eighth round.

Auburn's had 36 players drafted in seven years under Thompson including 16 in the first 10 rounds.