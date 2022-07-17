Burkhalter is a Brave

Burkhalter finished his junior season as a second-team All-American going 4-2 with a 3.69 ERA and 16 saves.

The former Auburn closer was selected No. 76 overall by the Atlanta Braves in the 2022 MLB Draft.

AUBURN | Blake Burkhalter's path to the show is right up I-85.

Burkhalter had a fantastic postseason,. leading the Tigers to the College World Series. He recorded the final six outs against UCLA to clinch the Auburn Regional, earned a save and a win against Oregon State at the Corvallis Super Regional and earned a save against Stanford in the CWS.

His fastball was clocked in the mid-90's with a nasty cutter that was hitting 89-90.

Burkhalter, a Dothan, Ala., native, struck out 71 batters and issued just seven walks in 46.1 innings. His 16 saves were the second-most in the country and the second-most in Auburn single-season history.

In three seasons at Auburn, Burkhalter made 51 appearances going 5-2 with a 3.01 ERA.

He becomes Auburn’s highest drafted relief pitcher since Scott Sullivan was selected with the 62nd overall pick in the 1993 MLB Draft and the third-highest-drafted relief pitcher in program history behind Sullivan and Gregg Olson, who was selected fourth overall in 1988.

His selection marks the 48th consecutive season dating back to 1975 Auburn has had at least one player selected in the MLB Draft – tied for the longest streak in the Southeastern Conference. It also marks the seventh straight season Auburn has had a top-five-round pick, which is two years longer than the previous record of five straight top-five-round picks from 1997-2001.

The 2022 MLB Draft continues Monday at 1 p.m. CT with rounds 3-10 and concludes Tuesday with rounds 11-20.