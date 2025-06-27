Look ahead: Interior DL

Below is the third of our fall camp previews with a detailed look at the interior defensive line position…

The Tigers boosted their roster with the addition of 26 signees from the 2025 class and 19 transfers during the offseason.

AUBURN | It’s year three of the Hugh Freeze era and with two talented signing classes on board, Auburn should be poised for a step forward this fall.

OVERVIEW

Auburn must replace starting noseguard Isaiah Raikes and backups Jayson Jones and Trill Carter, along with rotational defensive tackle Philip Blidi from last season. All four were transfers including three additions from last offseason in Raikes, Carter and Blidi.

The Tigers return Quientrail Jamison-Travis, who started four games last season, and Malik Blocton, who started two games as a true freshman last fall. Also back is veteran defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker.

ADDITIONS

Auburn has dipped into the transfer portal to bolster this position over the last several years and did so again with the addition of three portal standouts in Dallas Walker IV from Western Kentucky, Jay Hardy from Liberty and James Ash from FAMU.

The Tigers also signed a talented group in the 2025 class in Jourdin Crawford, Malik Autry and Darrion Smith. All three enrolled in January and went through spring practice.

POTENTIAL DEPTH CHART

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

1. Malik Blocton, So., 6-3, 301

2. Zykeivous Walker, Sr., 6-4, 294 -OR-

2. James Ash, Sr., 6-4, 280

4. Darrion Smith, TFr., 6-2, 264

NOSEGUARD

1. Quientrail Jamison-Travis, Sr., 6-4, 305

2. Dallas Walker IV, Sr., 6-3, 327 -OR-

2. Jay Hardy, Sr., 6-3, 310 -OR-

2. Jourdin Crawford, TFr., 6-0, 339

5. Malik Autry, TFr., 6-5, 339

WHAT TO WATCH

The group lacks a lot of star power but does have plenty of depth and a lot of experienced players that can do a job. That fits right in with defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams, who likes to rotate a number of players inside.

Of the current crop, Blocton probably has the biggest upside and could have a breakout sophomore season. Jamison-Travis, who goes by Bobby, has steadily gotten better each year after signing out of junior college in 2023. He’s on track to have his best season at AU and is versatile enough to play D-tackle or nose.

Walker is an experienced rotational player and the three transfers were brought in to help bridge the gap and give some talented freshmen a year to develop. Of the young group, Crawford is the best positioned to make a push up the depth chart and play significant snaps this fall.

