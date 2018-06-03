“We have an opportunity to win a championship just like these other two teams do tomorrow and you don’t get a chance like that every day,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Championships are not given. You have to attack and go get them. We’re just thankful for the opportunity to go for that tomorrow night.”

Once again, the Tigers need just one more victory — over N.C. State or Army — to win an NCAA Regional for the first time since 1999 and advance to a Super Regional for only the second time in school history.

With a 13-4 win over Northeastern Friday and a 12-1 win over Army Saturday, Auburn has advanced to the finals of the winner’s bracket for the second-straight season. Army and N.C. State play Sunday afternoon with the winner needing to beat Auburn twice to win the Raleigh Regional.

The Tigers need just one more win.

“We’re trying to win a championship,” said Casey Mize, who picked up the win against the Black Knights Saturday. “We were trying to do it last year and it didn’t work out, but it’s a new year and I feel like we’re a better team. I think we’re playing better right now.

“It’s obviously very important, and I’ve just stressed to the guys that every pitch is extremely important, so we’re going to have to stay focused throughout the whole game. We just got to come out and execute and have fun while we’re doing it. Tomorrow’s going to be a great opportunity, and hopefully we put it together and stay focused on every single pitch.”

Auburn won the first two games of the Tallahassee Regional last year only to have Florida State win an elimination game against Tennessee Tech, and beat Auburn 8-7 in 10 innings and 6-0 the following day.

In the first loss, the Seminoles were down to their final out and final strike in the ninth inning before Dylan Busby hit an RBI triple to tie the game, and they won it in the 10th on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch.

“It was a heartbreak, a heartbreak last year. We had it in our hands and it slipped away,” said senior Josh Anthony. “We have a lot of returners this year so we kind of know, like Casey said, it’s going to take every pitch. The game’s not over until the last out is made, so we understand that.

“Me, personally as an older guy, it’s my job to make sure everybody has the same mindset, that it will take every last pitch to win that ballgame tomorrow.”

From a pitching perspective, Auburn is in better shape than it was a year ago. No. 3 starter Andrew Mitchell is expected to take the mound Sunday and the Tigers’ top three bullpen pitchers have yet to throw this weekend in Cody Greenhill, Calvin Coker and Davis Daniel.

“I think that’s a strength. I think that’s a better position than we were at,” Thompson said. “The one thing I would say about 2017 is that’s in the past. We’ve already talked about building a second wind, building into a new season; there’s no batting averages, there’s nothing. There’s this weekend in Raleigh, and this is 2018.

“The only thing I grabbed from 2017 is that I have eight seniors that have experienced highs, lows and everything that you could have seen from that regional last year, from playing in the Southeastern Conference, and I want every bit of that experience applied. That’s our confidence going into tomorrow.”

Auburn, 41-21 on the season, will play either N.C. State or Army Sunday night at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN3. If necessary, there will be a rematch Monday night at 6 p.m.

