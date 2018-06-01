Julien and Williams have also combined for 113 RBI, which is just behind the 119 that redshirt freshmen Todd Faulkner and true freshman Dominic Rich totaled in 1998.

Edouard Julien and Steven Williams have combined for 27 home runs, the most-ever for a pair of true freshmen in school history. They’ve powered past the totals of Hunter Morris and Brian Fletcher, who combined for 21 home runs as Freshmen All-Americans in 2008.

“I think going through our 10 weeks of SEC play, they’ve learned everything,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “They’ve learned lessons. They’ve had success. They’ve had some adversity in their at-bats where they’re like I can figure this thing out. I think our league turns you inside out so much that if you can hang in there, you can maintain in yourself. If confidence comes from skill acquisition then they’ve acquired skill this year.”

Julien, who hit a three-run home run in a 13-4 win over Northeastern in the Raleigh Regional Friday, is hitting .277 with 16 home runs and 65 RBI this season. His 65 RBI leads the SEC and is tied with current Auburn hitting coach Gabe Gross for second in school history. Frank Thomas holds the freshman record with 68 RBI in 1987.

Thomas also holds the freshman home run record with 21. Faulkner is second with 20 and Julien third with 16 and counting.

Williams also hit a three-run home run Friday along with going 4-for-4 against Northeastern to raise his season totals to a .289 average, 11 home runs and 48 RBI. He’s tied with Will Holland for the second-most RBI on the team this season.

The pair have helped motivate each other by competing in different hitting categories and throwing in a little trash talk along the way.

“He was still 3-for-4 and he’s got a pretty good lead on home runs and RBIs at this point, but I guess I’ll talk a little bit of trash to him for going 4-for-4,” joked Williams.

Julien and Williams, along with pitchers Tanner Burns and Cody Greenhill were recently named to the SEC All-Freshman team, the most in the conference and matching the 2008 team for the most in school history.

“(They) have been the freshmen who have been out front in allowing us to be here,” Thompson said. “This is a core group that I look forward to working with and coaching throughout the next few years.”

Auburn, 40-21, will play the winner of tonight’s N.C. State-Army game on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.