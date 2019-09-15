“Seth Williams, we’re hopeful that he’ll practice Tuesday so we’ll see where his status is as far as that. And I think Prince Tega is kind of day-to-day too and I’ll know more once we get to Tuesday as far as that goes.”

“Derrick Brown has an upper body contusion, he’s day-to-day. I’ll know more as the week goes on,” Malzahn said. “Derick Hall, got some pretty good news from him that he won’t need any kind of medical procedure, anything like that. I’ll say he’s day-to-day too, we’ll see how that goes as far as the week goes with that.

All three were officially designated as day-to-day by Gus Malzahn Sunday night.

AUBURN | No. 8 Auburn could be in a pinch if Derrick Brown, Prince Tega Wanogho and Seth Williams are unable to play in Saturday’s SEC opener at No. 17 Texas A&M.

Brown, AU's All-American defensive tackle, left Saturday’s game against Kent State in the first quarter, going to the locker room for an examination before returning to the sidelines. Williams was held out of the KSU game after injuring his shoulder catching a pass a week earlier against Tulane. Wanogho, AU's starting left tackle, was also held out after suffering an undisclosed injury against the Green Wave.

None of the injuries appear to be serious, however, and all three could return to practice Tuesday.

Hall, a backup Buck linebacker, injured his knee against the Golden Flashes.

Perhaps the most concerning injury news Sunday night was the loss of Bailey Sharp for at least six weeks. Sharp, who was filling in for Wanogho at left tackle, earned the coaching staff’s helmet sticker of the week on offense after grading out at 88 percent with 12 knockdown blocks in his first start.

If Wanogho can’t go, or is re-injured, Malzahn will move starting right tackle Jack Driscoll to the left side and promote backup right tackle Brodarious Hamm to the first team.

Another option would be to promote Nick Brahms to starting center, move center Kaleb Kim to guard and move one of the guards to tackle.

Hamm, Brahms and Auburn’s entire backup offensive line got in for the last couple of series against Kent State, leading the offense on two touchdown drives.

“Very productive,” Malzahn said. “They tried to be physical, they got a good push upfront. We mixed in some zone with some gap. I was impressed with the way they executed as a group.”

Kickoff at Kyle Field is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.