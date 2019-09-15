Malzahn said Sharp woke up Sunday morning with knee pain. Upon evaluation, team trainers and doctors determined the injury requires surgery.

After his first career start, Auburn senior offensive tackle Bailey Sharp will miss the next six weeks with a knee injury, Gus Malzahn said Sunday evening.

Malzahn named Sharp Auburn's Week 3 offensive player of the week for his start at left tackle.

"Man, I just... dream come true," Sharp said after the Kent State game. "I remember when I was a little kid, going to an Auburn game, and I told myself that one day, I would play. It took a while. Five years later. But just to have that confidence between me and the coaches to finally go in there and play — dream come true. That's all I can say. That's a dream come true."

Malzahn said sophomore Brodarious Hamm is the next man up at tackle.

