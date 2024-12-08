Howard soars in return

AUBURN | Jahki Howard announced his return right away with a dunk a minute into substituting into the game. The freshman then put a huge explanation point on Auburn’s 98-54 win over Richmond Sunday with a rebound and power dunk over 6-foot-10 Jonathan Beagle “It kinda surprises me it was his first game back — and his first college body. It was huge,” said freshman guard Tahaad Pettiford. “I've seen that multiple times. It's nothing new, to be honest.”

Howard soars above the rim for one of his four dunks against Richmond. (Photo by Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

Howard played a season-high 21 minutes in only his second appearance since his involvement in a fight during the plane trip to Houston Nov. 8, which had to be diverted back to Auburn. He’s had six DNP’s and a two-minute cameo against Memphis since. “It was great knowing the situation he's been through - just him being a good teammate throughout the games he couldn't play, showing up to practice every day working as hard as he can just trying to get back in the rotation,” said Pettiford. “It was good seeing come out there, do what he does best, and he was loving it, he was happy doing it, so that's the best thing about it.”